ASU’s McKissic goes to Bills

Another Washington Commander is headed to Buffalo.

A day after defensive tackle Tim Settle agreed to a two-year contract with the Bills, running back J.D. McKissic (Arkansas State) followed, agreeing to a two-year, $7 million deal that has a max value of $8 million with incentives, according to a person familiar with transaction. The contract cannot be signed until this afternoon, when the new league year starts.

The loss of McKissic is a bit of a surprise. Both he and the team had expressed mutual interest in keeping him in Washington.

"Definitely, I want to stay," he said earlier this year. "Everybody knows that."

In two years with the Commanders, McKissic developed into a key piece of their offense in both the run and pass game. He was labeled a third-down back, but his versatility allowed the team to use him on any down.

McKissic ranked third among running backs in total receptions (123), receiving yards (986) and first-down catches (47) since 2020, sitting behind the New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara and the Los Angeles Chargers' Austin Ekeler in both categories.

An undrafted receiver out of Arkansas State in 2016, McKissic first signed with the Atlanta Falcons, then jumped to the Seattle Seahawks, where he converted to running back. After a stint with the Detroit Lions, he signed with Washington as a lesser-known addition to the offense.

But in his first year in offensive coordinator Scott Turner's system, McKissic, 28, produced career-highs nearly across the board, with 85 rushes for 365 rushing yards and a touchdown, and 80 catches for 589 receiving yards and 2 receiving touchdowns.

BRONCOS

Gregory leaves Dallas

The Denver Broncos and defensive end Randy Gregory have agreed on a $70 million, five-year contract that will prevent the Dallas Cowboys from keeping one of their top targets in free agency, a person with knowledge of the deal said Tuesday.

Gregory's contract includes $28 million guaranteed. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be announced until Wednesday when the NFL's business year begins.

Gregory, 29, has had a suspension-filled seven years in the NFL but was coming off a productive and drama-free season. The Cowboys hoped the goodwill built in by standing by a troubled player would lead to a return.

Gregory chose the Broncos instead.

The addition of Gregory comes after Denver traded Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 season. The Broncos sent 2021 sacks leader Shelby Harris to Seattle in the trade that landed quarterback Russell Wilson.

Harris and Gregory both had six sacks last season. Gregory matched his previous career high from 2018.

Dallas took a chance on Gregory in the second round of the 2015 draft after the former Nebraska standout tested positive for marijuana at the NFL combine. The first of Gregory's four substance-abuse suspensions came after his rookie year. He returned from an indefinite suspension in 2020 after sitting out all of the 2019 season.

RAMS

LT Whitworth retires

A month after Andrew Whitworth reached the pinnacle of his long football career, he decided to go out on top.

The 40-year-old left tackle announced his retirement Tuesday after a 16-season NFL career capped by his first Super Bowl championship last month with the Los Angeles Rams.

"The warrior in me wants to go again, but the body just doesn't," Whitworth said. "The body is tired. As driven as I am ... it's just time to realize while I still have the spirit and the fighting attitude that maybe there's new people and new things, new ways that I can fight."

Whitworth made his long-anticipated decision official 30 days after after the Rams beat his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals, to win his first ring. He tried to keep his farewell news conference a secret, but several appreciative teammates still found out about it and showed up at the Rams' training complex, including Matthew Stafford and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp.

Whitworth became the oldest player to start at left tackle in the modern NFL after he turned 40 last December. The two-time All-Pro selection then protected Stafford's blind side all the way to a 23-20 victory in the Super Bowl at the Rams' own SoFi Stadium.

BROWNS

QB Watson meets

The Cleveland Browns made their sales pitch to Deshaun Watson, who, despite ongoing legal entanglements, is getting to choose where he plays next.

A Cleveland contingent met with the controversial quarterback in Houston on Tuesday, a person familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the situation. It's not known who from the Browns attended the meeting.

Twenty-two women filed lawsuits alleging sexual assault and harassment against Watson, after which he didn't play for the Houston Texans last season. But once a grand jury declined to indict him on criminal charges last week, the Browns and several other teams began pursuing the three-time Pro Bowler.

Watson still faces civil lawsuits and he was questioned at his lawyer's office for four hours on Tuesday before his meeting with Cleveland. And he might face disciplinary action from the NFL under the personal conduct policy.

The person who spoke with the AP said the Browns, who passed on taking Watson in the 2017 draft, are doing their due diligence and wanted to get to know him better,

Watson met with New Orleans and Carolina on Monday, according to multiple reports, and he's reportedly set to visit with Atlanta on Wednesday before choosing a team.

The 27-year-old has a no-trade clause built into his four-year, $156 million contract and would have to agree to be traded to Cleveland. The Texans are believed to be seeking at least three first-round picks for one of the league's most talented QBs.