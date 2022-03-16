Barry Dunning repeats as Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year

Arkansas 4-star basketball signee Barry Dunning was named the Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year for the second time Wednesday.

Dunning, 6-6, 210 pounds, of Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen Catholic, averaged 25.3 points and 12.9 rebounds per game and led the Yellow Jackets to a 30-5 record and the Class 6A state semifinals.

He averaged 3.3 steals, 2.6 assists and 1.7 blocks per game and shot 43.7% from beyond the three-point line.

The award recognizes athletic and academic achievement, as well as character.

ESPN rates Dunning the No. 76 overall recruit in the class of 2022. He was also named the Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year while averaging 21.5 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game as a junior.

Dunning has launched a nonprofit that focuses on the mental health of athletes and has volunteered at the James Seals Community Center and the Ronald McDonald House in Mobile. He has also served as a youth basketball coach.