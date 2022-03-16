Bentonville Planning Commission approves rezoning request

BENTONVILLE -- Future land use amendment and rezoning requests that faced objections from nearby residents were approved 7-0 by the Planning Commission on Tuesday.

Applicants Blessing S. Nyamolo and Maxwell N. Nyamolo sought the amendment and rezoning at 601, 603 and 701 S.W. Tater Black Road. The items were part of old business.

A handful of people spoke during the public comment period, citing mostly privacy and traffic issues. The commission agenda packet also contained several letters against the requests.

A letter from Morrison-Shipley Halff in the agenda packet noted a plan to rezone three parcels on the east side of Tater Black Road, just north of Southwest Capstone Avenue. The owner would like to develop the three 2.24‐acre lots into a residential subdivision.

The 6.71 acre-property was zoned residential estate. The approved rezoning was to medium-density, two-family and townhome residential, according to planning documents.

The future land use map designated the property as residential estate. The approved amendment was to medium-density residential, according to planning documents.

The items move to the City Council for final approval at 6 p.m. March 29.

Also approved was a large-scale development at 3302 S.E. L St. A multifamily development is proposed, according to planning documents.

The Planning Commission approved 13 other items in old and new business. One rezoning and future land use amendment request was withdrawn by the applicant.