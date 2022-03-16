Bentonville school staff to get a 2% raise

BENTONVILLE -- School Board members on Tuesday approved a 2% raise for district staff members for the upcoming school year.

The raise will help offset the cost of inflation, allow the district to remain competitive with neighboring schools and reward employees' effort during the covid-19 pandemic, according to Janet Schwanhausser, deputy superintendent and chief financial officer. It will go to certified and classified staff members, along with bus drivers, she said.

"We have a staff who has shown exceptional courage, hard work and grit to get through the past two years," Schwanhausser said.

The raise has an estimated annual cost of $3.2 million and will be paid for with increases in property value that have resulted in additional tax revenue, she said.

The 2% raise will be in addition to scheduled 1.3% step raises that most staff will receive next school year, resulting in a 3.3% increase for many school employees, Schwanhausser said. Employees who aren't eligible for the 1.3% step-raise include certified staff members with more than 17 years of experience who only have a bachelor's degree or a bachelor's degree plus 15 hours of graduate education, as well as any employee with more than 25 years of experience.

The raise will boost Bentonville's minimum teacher salary from $47,799 this year to $48,755 for the 2022-23 school year.

School Board members decided in 2018 that district staff should receive a 1% raise every other year and when money is available, they should receive more, Schwanhausser said. The district was able to give raises in 2019, 2020 and 2021, as well as one-time bonuses in November 2020 and 2021, she said.

Property value was projected to increase by 5% between 2020 and 2021 but actually increased 11%, which will net an additional $3.1 million in tax revenue, Schwanhausser said. District enrollment also has increased, she said.

Few decisions have more impact than hiring and increasing pay because those costs stay with the district forever, said Eric White, board president. However, the raises offer a good opportunity to give back to teachers and staff, he said.

Board members Kelly Carlson and Brent Leas noted the high cost of housing in the district.

"We want to make sure people can still make a living and be as comfortable as possible," Leas said.

Board members White, Carlson, Leas, Willie Cowgur, Jennifer Faddis and Mike Swanson voted for the raise. Matt Burgess recused himself, explaining he didn't feel comfortable discussing raises since his wife is a district employee.

White noted board members who have family members working for the district are not required to recuse themselves when discussing across-the-board raises, but can do so if they choose.