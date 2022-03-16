Body cam video from 2nd officer shown in trial for ex-deputy who shot Arkansas teen Hunter Brittain

The second day of the criminal trial for Michael Davis, the former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy charged with felony manslaughter in the fatal shooting of teen Hunter Brittain, started with the jury watching body camera footage from a second officer who assisted at the scene.

The video showed the handcuffing of 16-year-old Jordan King, who was a passenger in Brittain’s truck.

Davis shouted at King, who yelled from the ground that the vehicle wouldn’t shift.

Davis, charged with felony manslaughter, faces up to ten years in prison in the shooting that happened about 3 a.m. on June 23.

He was fired from the Lonoke County sheriff's office on July 21 for not activating his camera "in a timely way," according to Sheriff John Staley. The traffic stop and shooting were not captured on camera.

On Tuesday, the jury heard Special Prosecutor Jeff Phillips' and defense attorney Robert Newcomb's opening statements.

Phillips said Brittain had been working on his truck with his friends King and Landon Crowder. The group started in the afternoon to swap out a transmission in Brittain's truck, Phillips said.

King and Brittain went to test drive it before 3 a.m. Crowder stayed at the repair shop.

"When they started the truck up it was loud and smoking, it continued to be loud and smoking," Phillips said. "They could never get the transmission to shift from first to second."

After driving it, the teens pulled onto a private driveway to put transmission fluid in, Phillips said. It was an attempt to get the transmission to shift, King later said on the stand.

Since the vehicle wouldn't park, King placed a jug of coolant behind the wheel. It worked at keeping the truck in place, King said.

The teens then headed back to the shop.

They were pulled over and pulled back into the parking lot of the body shop.

"Jordan went to get out to do the same thing with the jug," Phillips said. "Hunter does same thing but is quicker."

King heard the gunshot as soon as he placed a foot on the ground, Phillips said.

Phillips said King did not hear anyone yell to get back in the truck. He did hear, after the shot, someone yell about showing hands.

King was ordered at gunpoint, cuffed and put in the back of a police car. He sat there for three hours, Phillips said.

The teen later testified that he watched as the police worked the scene. He saw the jug that Davis said the teen was grabbing for. The jug stayed after they took Brittain's body, he said.

Crowder, about 50 yards away, saw blue lights. He also never heard anything until after the shot, Phillips said. What he heard was "show me your hands, show me your hands."

"These boys never had any contact, Phillips said.

Newcomb later in the trial criticized Crowder's statements, saying they haven't been consistent. He didn't specify the inconsistency.

"You won't hear Davis in his body camera footage mention asking Brittain to show his hands or telling the teen to get back in the truck," Phillips said. Davis does tell investigators five days later that he gave those commands, he said.

Newcomb also notes that it is standard for the state to interview law enforcement a number of days after an event.

Phillips said Davis also admits to shooting Brittain, while his hands were in the back of the pickup.

"Mr. Phillips and I are going to agree on some things and some things we will not," Newcomb said in his opening. "I do agree with him that this is a very tragic event that nobody wanted to happen, but it did happen."

Davis was on the way to assist another deputy with a harassment call when he came across the truck driven by Brittain, Newcomb said. He noticed the vehicle "significantly" cross the centerline, he said.

"It was smoking tremendously," Newcomb said.

Davis ran the plates and decided to pull the vehicle over.

Brittain first pulled into the oncoming traffic lane and stopped, Newcomb said. He then turned into the parking lot.

"Before he had the opportunity to put his car in park and get out of it, Mr. Brittain jumped out of the truck," Newcomb says. "He runs fast, slips on the ground, the vehicle starts rolling back. He then immediately starts putting his hands into the back of the truck."

"There's a phrase," Newcomb says to the jury. "If you can't see their hands, their hands can kill you."

Davis had a split second, Newcomb said.

"Davis did not know the car wouldn't go into park," Newcomb said. "We are talking about judging with hindsight."

The shooting event, from the time the blue lights went on, lasted about 22 seconds, Newcomb said.

Check back for further information.















