Businesses hailed on Women’s Day

On March 8, International Women's Day, the Pine Bluff chapter of The Links Inc. hosted a virtual session recognizing females of color who own businesses at Pine Bluff.

Eula Liddell, the chair of the International Trends and Services Facet of the local chapter, assured the audience that there are many such owners in Pine Bluff, but because of time constraints, only some could be recognized individually.

"We salute these women and others all over the world who have paved the way to 'Break the Bias' through service in all levels of society, from the home to the business and the boardroom," Liddell said in a news release.

Other members of the facet presented five businesses and owners of each.

Carolyn Blakely named: Haley Norris, owner of Smallcakes; Sheila Waddell, owner of Sheila's Designs; Sammia Thomas, owner of Thomas Groceries and Gifts; Queen Yancy, owner of Yancy's Furniture and Appliance Store; and Theodora Trammell, owner of Trammell's Beauty Room, Beauty and Barber Supply Store, and Boutique, all managed by her daughters, Rosemary Trammell Norman and Lettie Trammell.

Sheena Meadows identified Annette Dove, founder and director of TOPPS; Margarette Williams, owner of Ephesus Christian Bookstore; Margaret Smith, owner of Unique Cakes; Maryann Lee, owner of Indigo Blue Coffeehouse; and Latasha Woods, owner of Rolls Royce Hair Design.

Yvonne Blevins named Peggy Easter, owner of Paradise Salon; Sheila Evans, owner of Sheila E's Salon; Rosie Pettigrew, owner of RJ's Sports Grill; Angela Flowers, owner of A Joy Collectibles Consignment and Retail Shop; and Birdia Monson, owner of Grider Field Restaurant.

Arlene Woody read a certificate that will be presented to each honoree. Liddell and Dorothy Holt congratulated all of the honorees and presented a list of 20 other females of color who own businesses at Pine Bluff.

Tenita Shannon Gragg is the president of the Pine Bluff chapter of The Links, an international organization of professional women of color.