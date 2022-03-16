Candidate forum set to be held on May 5

The Divine 9 and community partners will host a candidate forum at 6 p.m. May 5 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Court of Appeals Judge Waymond Brown will be the moderator, according to a news release.

Candidates on the May 24 primary ballot are invited to participate:

Jefferson County Tax Collector;

11th West Circuit Judge, Division 4;

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 1;

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 4;

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 6;

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 8;

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 13;

Pine Bluff City Council Ward 1;

Pine Bluff City Council Ward 3;

Pine Bluff City Council Ward 4.

SPONSORS

The Divine 9 and community partners are composed of the following organizations: Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.; Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.; Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.; Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc.; Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.; Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.; National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP); National Association of University Women (NAUW); Pine Bluff, Arkansas Chapter of The Links Inc.; BRAVE; Arkansas Public Policy Panel.

Details: Mary Liddell, (870) 643-2383.