Capitol & Scott: Game and Fish veterinarian discusses chronic wasting disease

Dr. Jennifer Ballard, state wildlife veterinarian for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, joins us on the latest episode of Capitol & Scott to discuss the agency’s efforts to track and manage chronic wasting disease in the state’s deer and elk populations.

The disease – which is fatal to deer and elk – has spread to more counties in recent months, including one outside of the containment zone.

Ballard shares insights as to how CWD spreads and efforts to control it as well as new Arkansas Game and Fish research initiatives to try to understand different strains of the disease and its long-term impact on animal populations.

