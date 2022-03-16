County certified as Work Ready

Jefferson County earned certification as an ACT Work Ready Community, the Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County announced Tuesday.

According to a newsletter, the ACT Work Ready Communities initiative empowers states, regions and counties with data processes and tools that drive economic growth by identifying skills gaps and quantifying the skill level of the workforce. Economic leaders say Jefferson County's certification demonstrates a commitment to a "strong workforce pipeline desirable to employers, economic developers" and Jefferson County citizens now and in the future.

"The ACT Work Ready is a national program that helps to verify that people have to have certain skills to work at various levels," Alliance President and CEO Allison Thompson said. "The jobs and businesses are here. You have Tyson hiring. You have Central Moloney hiring. You have multiple businesses hiring. If you go to Express Employment or A-Team Staffing, you can bring those [National Career Readiness Certificates, or NCRCs] with you, and that's part of your resume if you will. The businesses are here that are hiring for those certificates."

According to data from ACT, the same company known for its college-entrance exams, 78 employers in Jefferson County recognize or recommend NCRCs, including public schools, industries and financial institutions. The complete list of supporting businesses is available at workreadycommunities.org/AR/069.

Jefferson is one of nine contiguous southeast Arkansas counties that is a fully certified ACT Work Ready community. The others are Arkansas, Cleveland, Lincoln, Desha, Bradley, Drew, Chicot and Ashley counties.

Nine other fully certified counties are located in eastern Arkansas, and 12 others across the state are working toward certification.

"It's showing people working together to help people get jobs," Thompson said. "Being able to say we're work ready, we'll put that on our advertising and promotion campaigns. The biggest deal for a business is, where am I going to find our people? That makes a big statement about our people when businesses come to look for employees."

Alliance Vice President Nancy Lee McNew said the certification test is not limited to any subset of people. According to ACT data, more than half of the 2,778 people who took the NCRC test are unemployed, and 92 achieved Platinum-level certification, including eight in high school, 31 in the private sector of the workforce and 43 unemployed persons.

Other levels are Gold, Silver and Bronze.

Jefferson County leaders attended the Work Ready Communities Boot Camp, an executive leadership and training program, to begin the certification process, according to the announcement.

"Congratulations to Jefferson County for becoming an ACT Work Ready Community, and joining a list of counties dedicated to building a robust workforce," ACT Regional Manager of Workforce Initiatives Tony Garife said. "The efforts of the county leadership to achieve WRC certification will provide the community with a tremendous economic development advantage and help it stand out for its workforce development efforts."

Thompson said more businesses are welcome to participate in the Work Ready Communities initiative. Interested participants may call the Alliance at (870) 535-0110.

"The more we have the businesses and the folks participating, the better it is," she said.