The Recruiting Guy

Derrian Ford named Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year

by Richard Davenport | Today at 11:47 a.m.
Magnolia's Derrian Ford (20) drives toward the basket during the Class 4A boys state basketball championship game in the Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Ford was awarded the MVP trophy after the game. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/313boys4A/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)

Arkansas signee Derrian Ford of Magnolia has been named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. 

The award recognizes athletic and academic achievement, as well as character. 

Ford led Magnolia to its third Class 4A state championship in four seasons Saturday. He averaged 23.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.7 steals per game as a senior.

Ford, 6-4, 205 pounds, had 29 points and 5 rebounds in 59-56 victory over Blytheville and earned his third MVP trophy in the championship game. 

As a junior, Ford was the Arkansas Basketball Coaches Association player of the year after averaging 23 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists per game. 

ESPN rates Ford a 4-star prospect, the No. 12 shooting guard and No. 70 overall recruit in the nation for the 2022 class. 

Paul Biancardi, the national recruiting coordinator for ESPN, likes Ford’s game. 

“Very few players are as chiseled and powerful as Derrian Ford,” Biancardi said. “He’s a hard dunker and driver who rebounds on both ends. With his aggressive style he generates trips to the free throw line and he’s a capable outside shooter, too.”


