Derrian Ford named Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year

Arkansas signee Derrian Ford of Magnolia has been named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

The award recognizes athletic and academic achievement, as well as character.

Ford led Magnolia to its third Class 4A state championship in four seasons Saturday. He averaged 23.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.7 steals per game as a senior.

Ford, 6-4, 205 pounds, had 29 points and 5 rebounds in 59-56 victory over Blytheville and earned his third MVP trophy in the championship game.

As a junior, Ford was the Arkansas Basketball Coaches Association player of the year after averaging 23 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists per game.

ESPN rates Ford a 4-star prospect, the No. 12 shooting guard and No. 70 overall recruit in the nation for the 2022 class.

Paul Biancardi, the national recruiting coordinator for ESPN, likes Ford’s game.

“Very few players are as chiseled and powerful as Derrian Ford,” Biancardi said. “He’s a hard dunker and driver who rebounds on both ends. With his aggressive style he generates trips to the free throw line and he’s a capable outside shooter, too.”



