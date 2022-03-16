Don’t just say it, do it

National Democrats remain clueless and inane to the point of somehow rehabilitating a Donald Trump who has gone even madder since he fomented an insurrection.

Last I heard, Trump was saying we should put Chinese signs on our planes and bomb Russia. Or it was that he was on a speaker phone with key adviser John Daly saying he had told Vladimir Putin not to mess with him or he'd hit Moscow. Grip it and bomb it.

So, yeah, you're having some trouble as a political party if you can't beat a madman.

The political news last week was that there had been recent meetings in the White House and a House Democratic retreat at which the topic was coming up with a new and better slogan.

"Build Back Better" didn't quite work--it never even began to work--because it didn't mean anything except a long disconnected list of spending items that Bernie Sanders lost the Democratic presidential nomination championing.

President Biden is said by The New York Times to have despaired at the retreat that no one knew what his American Rescue Plan was. I know what it was. It was round three of direct deposits into my account and yours of pandemic-relief money the government didn't have. The Trump administration had made two such deposits, and Biden's "American Rescue Plan" was just Trump Three.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was reported to have said previous Democratic slogan attempts were terrible and to have proposed "Democrats deliver," which would be received alternately in these ways: Either people would say that "deliver" is the one thing Democrats haven't done in terms of supplies and solutions, or that, yes, indeed, Democrats "deliver" and what they deliver is $8-a-gallon gasoline in California.

According to The Times, White House officials didn't tell Pelosi they'd tested "Democrats deliver" and, of several choices, it was poll respondents' least favorite.

And let's not even talk about taking a survey to figure out what your slogan might be.

So you had the two leaders of the national Democratic Party lamenting in one case that no one used his phrase for his continuation of a Trump stimulus pattern and lamenting in the other case that Democrats didn't have sense enough to use a simple two-word slogan that was false, would boomerang, and tested poorly.

Actually, the White House already has invoked a new slogan for the infrastructure bill. It is "Build a Better America," since that in no way sounds like "Build Back Better." But the infrastructure bill isn't even a White House accomplishment. A dozen center-prone Democratic and Republican senators put that plan together and Biden said way to go, y'all.

Here's a slogan: "Let Manchin, Sinema, Romney, Murkowski and Collins do it."

The way to sell infrastructure is to get busy doing the work that provides its own message by its inherent evidence--replacing dangerous bridges, protecting flood zones, stringing broadband to rural folks and putting so many electric charging stations around that people might see the convenience and begin to wonder if that might not be a better deal than $8 gasoline.

Deliver, that is, rather than designing a message that you deliver when you haven't and don't.

Biden's job right now is self-evident. It's a matter of two assignments transcendent of slogans--trivialized by them--and unsuitable for poll-driven solution. It's to lead the nation and NATO against the threat of, if not the already begun, World War III. And it's to spend all the time and energy left after the exhaustion of that priority on dealing with inflation in terms of policy and practice, not slogans.

Remember Gerald Ford already tried "WIN," for "Whip Inflation Now," which didn't.

For a political message, Biden, in time, might squeeze in a comment that he's put his nose to the grindstone and the other guy is nuts. But that's not a slogan. It simply would be a spontaneous expression of truth should context arise for it.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.



