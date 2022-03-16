Driver charged in fatal Saline County wreck had been cited for DWI weeks before

The North Little Rock man accused of killing one person and injuring nine others in a drunken-driving crash in October had been cited for driving while intoxicated less than two weeks before, court records show

Bayner Funes-Figueroa, 22, was charged with felony negligent homicide and nine counts of aggravated assault after a head-on collision in Saline County on Oct. 17.

At 11:07 p.m., dispatch received a call that there was a head-on vehicle collision close to Chicot Road and Gallway Drive and multiple people were injured, according to documents.

The driver of the passenger van involved in the crash, David Martinez Zarate, 35, of Mabelvale, was killed, according to a police report.

At the scene of the crash, authorities located a dark blue Chevrolet Avalanche with severe front-end damage. The driver, Funes-Figueroa, was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center for emergency treatment, authorities said.

Authorities said a strong odor of intoxicants was coming from Funes-Figueroa's vehicle and a beer can was in the "rear passenger area."

Deputies found a citation near the driver's vehicle registration dated less than two weeks prior for driving without a driver's license, driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit, according to court documents.

Little Rock District Court records confirm that Funes-Figueroa was charged with DWI on Sept. 5 in addition to refusal to submit to chemical test and driving without a valid license.

The other vehicle in the crash had 10 occupants. The driver, identified as Zarate, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the nine passengers – one woman and eight children – were transported to various hospitals for emergency treatment, documents show.

The following day, authorities received a call from someone who said she was calling on behalf of Funes-Figueroa's wife. The caller told authorities he was coming from a party on Chicot Road the night of the crash, according to documents.

Documents show Funes-Figueroa's blood alcohol content was .18, more than twice the legal limit, at the time of the wreck.