EDITORIAL: Evening news crashers: This might have been off-message

It's going to take more than one Marina Ovsyannikova. But this is a start. Or could be.

As the world focuses on eastern Europe and mid-Asia these days, the names will eventually get easier to spell for Western types. Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been quickly memorized, which happens with frequent repetition. One day, perhaps, we'll all know how to spell Marina Ovsyannikova without having to look it up.

She's the brave--that's all our timid vocabulary can come up with just now--TV producer who got behind an anchor on a live news broadcast in Russia. And held a poster that said "NO WAR" in English, and other words in Russian that said "Stop the war" and accused the Kremlin of lying to the people.

As of this writing, the world is getting different reports about what has happened to Ms. Ovsyannikova. A human rights group, "OVD-Info," has said she's been detained. One report said she had appeared in a courtroom in Moscow, then ... nothing. Others say she "can't be found," but that doesn't mean she isn't in Russian detention; it just means she may be prevented from talking.

Well, prevented from talking now.

Before she stormed behind the set with her homemade poster, she recorded a video message in which she said: "What is going on in Ukraine is a crime." According to The Washington Post, she said she has been working at Channel One in Russia and helping with propaganda. "And now I am very ashamed. I am ashamed that I've allowed the lies to be said on the TV screens. I am ashamed that I let the Russian people be zombified."

Then she rallied her people: "It is only in our power to stop this madness. Take to the streets. Do not be afraid. They can't jail us all."

No, but they can jail the first 100,000 or so. Including journalists who go off-message.

Ms. Ovsyannikova's protest is newsworthy because it's so rare. Whereas the Western press has no problem criticizing its leaders, in Mother Russia a journalist can get 15 years in a Russian prison for contradicting the official narrative of this war.

Ms. Ovsyannikova knows that. And she probably knows that even if the war stops tomorrow, as long as Vladimir Putin is in office, she faces years behind bars for her defiance. And bravery.

And that's the way it is. Good night and good luck. Courage. Especially for Russian TV personalities who report what's really happening.