EDITORIAL: How low can we go?

Those who practice the dark art of economics--sometimes called the Dismal Science--say any kind of unemployment below 5 percent is called "frictional" unemployment. That is, anybody who wants a job can have a job.

And the small percentages under 5 percent can be accounted for by people moving from state to state, or dropping out of the workforce to have a family, or simply taking a break for education or to apply for another job, etc.

But anybody can work. If they're able. And willing.

Arkansas' unemployment rate fell to 3.2 percent in January, according to the paper. That's better than the national rate of 4.0 percent. And more than a percentage point and a half better than January last year. At some point, not just numbers of new sick patients but economics will tell us the pandemic is over. By looking at these numbers, that day may be closer than we think.

Because anybody can work. If they're able. And willing.

These official reports are more proof of what Arkansans see every day: Signs in storefronts advertising job openings. Staff shortages in other places. We even had a guy at a pizza joint ask us the other day, out of the blue, if we knew anybody--a teen at home, anybody--who'd like a job delivering pizzas. And the business sections of the papers say businesses are paying more, without a forced assist from a minimum wage law.

These days, anybody can work. If they're able. And willing.