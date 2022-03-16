Gun, drugs found

during traffic stop

North Little Rock Police on Monday arrested a man they said had drugs and a gun on him during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

An officer stopped Montreal Surratt, 36, of North Little Rock, for illegal window tint just before 3 p.m. near the intersection of Broadway and Cornish streets, and Surratt gave the officer permission to search his vehicle, according to a police report.

The search uncovered a bag in the center console that had packages of marijuana, a scale and a loaded .40-caliber Taurus pistol, leading police to seize the items and arrest Surratt, the report stated

Surratt is a felon and cannot legally own a gun. The report states he was also on federal pre-trial release. He is charged with three felonies -- simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by a certain person and a drug possession charge -- along with a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.

LR man arrested

after foot chase

A Little Rock man faces three felonies after police Monday afternoon found a gun and drugs on him after he fled arrest, according to an arrest report.

Que'shawn Jordan, 21, fled on foot from a vehicle that Little Rock police officers were pursuing around 4:30 p.m., prompting officers to run after him and arrest him at gunpoint.

Officers searched Jordan, finding 11 grams of crack cocaine and a Ruger pistol, the report states.

Jordan is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, fleeing on foot and cocaine possession, all felonies, and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.