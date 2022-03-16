Haselwood impresses his new quarterback

FAYETTEVILLE -- Junior quarterback KJ Jefferson connected with Jaden Haselwood on a deep pass Tuesday inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium to highlight the second spring practice for the University of Arkansas.

The Razorbacks worked in light "spider" pads for the second consecutive practice and the defense seemed to have the upper hand on the whole. But Jefferson connected Haselwood, a junior transfer and former 5-star recruit, as he continues to get the feel for candidates to fill the void left by the departure of Treylon Burks.

Jefferson said the 6-3, 211-pound Haselwood can be a difference- maker.

"He's a big, physical guy, has strong hands," Jefferson said. "Just being able to get him the ball in space. Also, he can make guys miss and break tackles, too. Just being able to get him the ball in space and let him work and be the athlete he is."

Bryce Stephens and Jaquayln Crawford made good-hands catches Tuesday and Jaedon Wilson had a couple of them Sunday, despite a deep-ball drop. Also on Sunday, sophomore Ketron Jackson Jr. made a couple of deep-ball catches from Jefferson.

"His confidence level is rising each and every day," Jefferson said. "Every day they take the field, his confidence level is going through the roof. We just have to continue to hold him accountable and watch him flourish."

The action through two days has been physical, particularly between receivers and defensive backs, and center Ricky Stromberg was on the medical table with a leg issue late in the practice and did not return. His spot was taken by Marcus Henderson late in the workout.

Luke Jones, a junior who is working at first-team left tackle, said the physicality level is similar to how it would be with pads.

"I'd say it's the same with spiders with pads," Jones said. "It's the same mentality for the offensive and defensive line: Getting our fits, driving our feet, being physical."

Jackson and cornerback Khari Johnson bumped and shoved in and out of cuts on a few plays.

"I think we set a standard in not only our room but the receiver room as well that if we're out there, we're going to compete," junior safety Jalen Catalon said.

"At the end, we're going to clap it up and love on each other, but in between those white lines, we want to show that we're competing. Everybody's competing for a spot, everybody is competing to put their best foot forward. So, when it's mano y mano, we're going out there and getting after it."

The Razorbacks appeared to dodge at least one injury bullet after Haselwood hauled in a deep ball down the right sideline with nickel back Jacorrei Turner in tight coverage.

Haselwood had to dive to make the catch, his left shoulder drove into the grass and he stayed down with an ailing shoulder.

After being seen by head athletic trainer Dave Polanski and flexing the arm, Haselwood returned to the workout and soon had a successful end around with the ball in his left arm. Later in the workout, Haselwood fell on the left shoulder again and reacted in pain, but he stayed in the practice and had catches with the first unit.

Linebacker Bumper Pool and Catalon said the winter workouts and walk-throughs have allowed the Hogs to get off to a fast start in spring.

"We've done a bunch of agility drills and things that can simulate a football practice we've been doing for quite some time," Pool said. "That's a credit to our strength staff for putting us through drills that apply to football. ... We've got good leadership on both sides of the ball. Very excited to see where this team goes this spring."

Added Jefferson, "The coaches just set out a plan and we just follow it. With them just setting up walk-throughs and all just being beneficial to helping us just be the best team we can be.

"So with the walk-throughs and stuff like that, all that translates to when we're on the field actually competing against each other and going full-speed. We're losing no reps."

The secondary has been a laboratory for defensive coordinator Barry Odom and new cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman as the Razorbacks work a lot of 3-2-6 looks early in spring.

The first unit had been cornerbacks Hudson Clark and Khari Johnson (with LaDarrius Bishop out during rehab), with Jayden Johnson at nickel back andCatalon, Simeon Blair and Myles Slusher at safety.

However, Slusher took work at first-team nickel, Johnson took some reps at safety and transfer Dwight McGlothern also got first-unit action Tuesday.

With backup quarterback Malik Hornsby out with the flu Tuesday, redshirt freshman Lucas Coley took second-team reps.

His final throw of the "fastball" start wound up in the hands of freshman safety Anthony Brown, who had room for a long return.

"He's been doing a great job at middle safety," Catalon said. "He's been playing there quite a bit. He's starting to get his feet wet a little bit. He had an interception today. He broke on the ball and made a good play."

The Razorbacks will hold their third workout of the spring today, then will resume practices after spring break.