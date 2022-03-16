Hogs whip Tigers, run win streak to 7

Today’s game

Grambling State at No. 4 Arkansas

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Grambling 5-11; Arkansas 12-3

STARTING PITCHERS GSU TBA; Arkansas RHP Austin Ledbetter (0-0, 1.59 ERA)

COACHES Davin Pierre (5-10 in first season at Grambling); Dave Van Horn (761-405 in 20th season at Arkansas, 1,082-564 in 28th season overall)

SERIES Arkansas leads 7-0

TV None

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

INTERNET ESPN3.com

SHORT HOPS 2B Peyton Stovall turned in the game’s top defensive gem, ranging toward the second base bag to field Aries Gardner’s eighth inning chopper and throw across his body to 1B Kendall Diggs for the out. … C Dylan Leach threw out Terry Burrell III on a steal attempt in the first inning, then stole his first base of the season in the sixth inning. … Peyton Stovall made his first UA start at 2B for Robert Moore, and Kendall Diggs made his first start at 1B for Stovall. … Grambling State, which entered with a .935 fielding percentage, committed four errors, leading to three unearned runs.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Grambling State, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY Off

FRIDAY Kentucky*, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY Kentucky*, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY Kentucky*, noon

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Off

*SEC game

FAYETTEVILLE -- Warmer weather and a lengthy homestand continue to be good for the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks.

Michael Turner homered and drove in three runs and Braydon Webb snapped an extended slump to open the season with an opposite-field grand slam to lead the Razorbacks to a 14-1 rout of Grambling State on Tuesday night.

Arkansas pitchers struck out 13 and did not allow a hit after the first inning to combine for a two-hitter.

Webb's slam broke his 0-for 23-skid, gave the Razorbacks a grand slam in each of the past three games and served as a walk off by enforcing a 10-run rule in the bottom of the eighth inning.

An announced crowd of 9,381 at Baum-Walker Stadium watched the Razorbacks (12-3) win their seventh game in a row and their eighth of nine games in a season-long 13-game homestand.

The Razorbacks also improved to 8-0 all time against Grambling State (5-11) before the teams wrap up a two-game set today at 4 p.m.

Peyton Stovall, playing second base and moving to the second spot in the batting order, went 3 for 4 with a double, 2 runs and 2 RBI, raising his batting average to .314 after starting the season in a lengthy slump.

"It's never really been like a physicality thing as far as the way I've been swinging it," Stovall said. "It's all just been in my head and I had kind of gotten to a point where I was letting it speed me up and trying to do too much. Like Coach [Dave] Van Horn has told me a couple of times, quit trying to get three hits in one at bat."

Turner hit his team-high fourth home run, a two-run blast that banged off the scoreboard in right-center field and scored Stovall, who was on third after a double and an error in the fifth inning.

Arkansas right-hander Mark Adamiak (2-0) settled in after a shaky 31-pitch first inning and provided three stellar inngs. He allowed a single, a walk and Shemar Page's run-scoring double into the right field corner in the first.

"Yeah, definitely a rough first inning," Adamiak said. "Just couldn't find anything to put people out with."

Adamiak found his cut fastball in the second inning and needed only 32 pitches to work the next three innings as he retired the final 10 batters he faced.

"I think those last three innings, that's the person I know I am and know I can be," Adamiak said. "So I think that's the person you're going to see going forward."

The sophomore struck out 6 batters, and Arkansas relievers Elijah Trest (2 strikeouts), Zebulon Vermillion (1) and Gabriel Starks (4) combined for another 7 as the Razorbacks finished with 13.

"Really good job by the pitching staff," Van Horn said. "You look at Adamiak in the first, he throws like, I think 31 or 32 pitches, only gives up one run.

"He got behind in the count a lot. ... Then got out of there only giving up one. Then after that, for the next three innings I thought he was outstanding. You go through it: Trest, really good inning; Vermillion, good inning, and then Gabe Starks, that was really good to see."

Van Horn said Vermillion and Starks were hitting 94 to 96 mph on the Razorbacks' TrackMan data, faster than the 91-92 that the video board was displaying.

Grambling State right-hander Roy Peguero (1-1) worked around a first inning error to keep Arkansas off the board, but he couldn't do the same in the second as he lost command of his breaking pitch and paid the price.

Kendall Diggs reached base on a throwing error by shortstop Cameron Bufford with one out, then Jalen Battles and Webb drew consecutive walks to load the bases.

Peguero hit catcher Dylan Leach with a pitch to drive in a run, Leach's first RBI of the season. Then Cayden Wallace, with a chance to hit a grand slam for the third game in a row, followed with his third sacrifice fly of the season.

Stovall's single scored Webb with the third run of the inning to stake Adamiak to a 3-1 lead.

The Razorbacks scored seven in the bottom of the eighth, with Brady Slavens hitting a two-run single before Webb's walk-off home run to right field off the Hunt Center.