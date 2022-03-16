Housing sales set records in NW

Benton and Washington counties saw record numbers of homes sold during the second half of 2021 and at the highest average prices ever, according to a report released Tuesday.

There were 5,934 houses sold during the six-month period, a new record, up 3.6% from 5,726 sold for the same period a year ago, according to the most recent Skyline Report. Despite the increase in homes sold, the average price for homes in each county rose nearly 18% in Benton County and almost 16% in Washington county.

Researchers at the Center for Economic and Business Research at the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas voiced concerned that if housing price increase trends continue, it could impact negatively on the region's reputation for a lower cost of living than areas such as Austin, Texas, and Seattle. In recent years Northwest Arkansas has actively sought to attract key talent from these areas to work for the region's major employes including Wal-Mart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt.

Mervin Jebaraj, director of Center for Business and Economic Research, said in an interview Tuesday that housing prices in the region had gone up rapidly in recent years as the area saw more demand but fewer houses were built. He said going forward, the cities in Northwest Arkansas should work together to develop comprehensive zoning and building policies.

"We need to build more houses and developments need to be denser," he said.

When Madison County is included in the tally, there were 6,030 homes sold in the second half of 2021, up 3.9% from 5,803 from the second half of 2020. Madison County single family home data was added to the report in 2020.

For the last six months of 2021, the average sale price for a home in Benton County was $345,517, the average price of a home sold in Washington County was $311,517 and Madison County's average price was $216,079. The report noted that during the last five years the average price of a home sold in Benton County was up nearly 56% and increased 54% in Washington County.

According to the report, as of Dec. 31, 2021, there were 584 homes listed for sale on the Multiple Listing Services database with an average price of $579,089 -- the smallest number of listed homes since 2009.

Despite a steep rise in the cost of building a house, new home construction increased significantly during the period, with housing starts and homes under construction standing at 1,933, up 41% from 1,374 for the back half of 2020.

Doyle Yates, executive vice president with the real estate company Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney and Faucette and regional vice president of the National Association of Realtors said demand is driving the market in Northwest Arkansas. He said the issue isn't houses aren't being built, it's just that building isn't keeping pace with the number of people who want to buy a house.

"We have a fast market -- we have a high demand and low supply," Yates explained.

He explained during the covid-19 pandemic, people reevaluated their needs with many opting for larger homes or homes in a new location which in turn heated up the housing market in Northwest Arkansas and around the nation. He noted homes in Northwest Arkansas are now often spending only days on the market as opposed to weeks or months.

"Things are a little less frantic than they were (last year) but we're not going backwards," Yates said.

According to a report by the Associated General Contractors of America released on Monday, 29 states, including Arkansas, now employ more construction workers than in February of 2020, while 21 states and the District of Columbia employ fewer workers in the sector. The association's officials said a tight labor market and dramatic increases in materials prices is hampering the sector's recovery.

"Construction firms are going to have to pass along the rising materials prices to remain successful," Stephen E. Sandherr, the association's chief executive officer, said in a release. "And construction firms should not be punished for failing to foresee a Russian invasion, spiking oil prices and soaring inflation when preparing public works bids."

The Skyline Report examines the residential, commercial and multifamily real estate market in Benton, Washington and Madison counties. Researchers at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's Center for Business and Economic Research compile data for the report. Arvest Bank first sponsored the Skyline Report in 2005.

In the multifamily-segment, vacancy rates for Benton and Washington counties stood at 3% for the last half of 2021, down from 3.4% for the first six months of the year and from 5% for the second half of 2020. The cities of Bentonville, Rogers and Springdale all saw their vacancy rates drop during the period while Fayetteville and Siloam Springs saw small increases. Since the second half of 2020, 4,400 rental units have been added to the area.

The average lease rate per month for multifamily property was $789.06 for the last half of 2021, up 6.4 % from $741.36 for the same period a year ago. Lease rates are up 24% over the last five years, according to the report.

The report notes there are 14,000 multifamily units that under construction or planned representing a nearly 30% increase in the total multifamily units in the region, if they all are built.