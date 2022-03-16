• Doug Emhoff, the nation's second gentleman, tested positive for covid-19, the White House announced, with Vice President Kamala Harris testing negative but curtailing her schedule "out of an abundance of caution."

• Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greece's prime minister, tested positive for covid-19 after a trip to Istanbul, where he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, who both had bouts with the virus.

• Darren Drake, 39, of Eugene, Ore., could get as much as a year in prison after pleading guilty to transporting hundreds of live scorpions between the U.S. and Germany without an import-export license, with one intercepted parcel labeled "chocolates."

• Monica Cannon-Grant, 41, award-winning founder of a Boston nonprofit that fights violence in the city, and her husband were indicted on charges of using donations to pay for personal expenses including plane flights, hotels, car rentals, auto repairs, restaurant meals and manicures.

• Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, 31, of Warwick, R.I., was charged with fraudulently claiming to be a Marine Corps veteran with lung cancer, even buying a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star, in a scheme to collect benefits and charitable contributions.

• Delbert Hosemann, Mississippi's lieutenant governor, said "we can do that because we're having a very good year" as Senate leaders push to suspend the state's 18.4-cents-per-gallon gas tax for six months to give drivers a break, though some legislators call it a political gimmick.

• Katie Tonore of William Carey University said the new incentive-laden Mississippi Teacher Residency Program for a master's degree in elementary and special education is aimed at "anyone who has a degree, or had a late calling in life, or wants to change their profession."

• Anthony Jackson, school superintendent in Chatham County, N.C., apologized and vowed it will never happen again after parents decried a mock "slave auction" in which white middle-schoolers pretended to sell their Black classmates in the presence of teachers.

• Christian Coomer, 47, of Georgia could become the first appellate court judge to go before the state's Judicial Qualifications Commission on ethics charges after the state Supreme Court dismissed his objection that the alleged misconduct occurred before he became a judge.