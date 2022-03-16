Inspections, lane closings to resume this week on I-40 Mississippi River bridge

Resumption of an ongoing inspection of the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River at West Memphis will require lane closings todayand Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The inspection is related to increased scrutiny of the Hernando de Soto Bridge after the discovery of a significant fracture in May 2021 that threatened the integrity of the nearly 50-year-old crossing, which closed it for almost three months and cost $10 million to repair.

HNTB, an international infrastructure firm the agency hired to perform the inspections, will require the eastbound outside lane to be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. today, weather permitting. The westbound lane will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, also weather permitting.

HNTB expects to complete the inspection within the given times, but the lane closures may need to be extended or modified, based on various conditions affecting the testing, the department said.