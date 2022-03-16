Jonesboro awarded $752,000 grant to upgrade bus stops

The city of Jonesboro's transit agency has been awarded a $752,000 federal grant to improve 47 of its 132 bus stops.

"The upgrades will improve the passenger experience throughout Jonesboro's public transportation system," the U.S. Department of Transportation said in announcing the grant.

The grant was one of 70 projects in 39 states to receive $409.3 million under the Federal Transit Administration's buses and bus facilities grant program.

The grant was the largest competitive grant that Jonesboro Economical Transit, or JET, has received, according to Michael Black, the city's transit director. Before the covid-19 pandemic, JET served 135,000 passengers annually.

Proceeds from the grant will focus on the 47 most heavily used bus stops, according to Bill Campbell, a spokesman for the city.

Some will be in line for technology upgrades that include closed-circuit television cameras, WiFi, charging stations, electronic messaging boards that will have monitors that can provide information on bus locations and other information, he said.

Some shelters also will be upgraded, Campbell said.

"We've got shelters at most of our stops, but they need to be a little bit better in some cases," he said.