Lions’ Williams picked for HBCU All-Star Game

Southwestern Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year Shawn Williams has been invited to play in the first-ever HBCU All-Star Game in New Orleans during Final Four weekend.

Williams was named first-team All-SWAC in his only season on the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball team. Williams, of Little Rock, led the Golden Lions with 16.6 points and 3.4 assists per game, and he made better than 40% of his shots from the floor. His 34 points against Mississippi Valley State University is a career-high.

"It feels great to be able to represent UAPB in a high-level event like the HBCU All-Star Game," Williams said. "I'm just trying to leave my print on the school to motivate kids to give HBCUs a chance. We have a lot of talent in Arkansas, and I hope these kids decide to come home."

The HBCU All-Star Game will air live on CBS (KTHV-11) and stream on Paramount+ at 3 p.m. Central on April 3.

GAME 1 OF UAPB-EIU CANCELED

A wet field at the Torii Hunter Complex forced the UAPB baseball team to cancel the first game of its midweek series against Eastern Illinois University on Tuesday.

The second game is scheduled for 3 p.m. today.

UAPB (3-9-1) is coming off losing both ends of a Sunday home doubleheader to reigning SWAC regular-season champion Jackson State University. UAPB won the first game of that series on Friday.

Today's game will be the ninth game of a 13-game homestand. The Golden Lions will host Southern University for a SWAC-opening three-game set starting at 3 p.m. Friday and close the homestand on March 22 against Division I newcomer Tarleton State University of Texas.

Eastern Illinois (10-3) is playing in Arkansas for the second time this season, after opening the season losing 2 of 3 games to UA Little Rock.

GREEN THROWS 11 Ks in SOFTBALL SHUTOUT

Sydney Green struck out 11 Southern University batters and allowed 3 hits in a 4-0 home softball win Monday for UAPB.

Green threw a complete game, as UAPB (2-16, 1-2 SWAC) earned its first conference win. Paola Rodriguez supported Green with a home run, and Layla Stouder doubled to drive in two runs.

Southern (4-17, 2-1) went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

The Lady Lions are scheduled to host the University of Southern Mississippi in a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. today.

UAM TEAMS PUSHED BACK TO TODAY

Inclement weather has forced the UA Monticello baseball and softball teams to postpone their upcoming games from Tuesday to today.

The Boll Weevils baseball team (6-12, 4-8 Great American Conference) will visit Southern Arkansas University in a nonconference game with the first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m.

The Weevils will then head to Durant, Okla., for a three-game GAC set at Southeastern Oklahoma State University starting at 2 p.m. Friday.

The Cotton Blossoms softball team (12-12, 7-4) will play a doubleheader at Delta State University starting at 1 p.m. They will return home for a three-game conference series against Southeastern Oklahoma State University starting at 3 p.m. Friday.