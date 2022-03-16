Little Rock city director pitches colleagues on reviving sales tax that expired at the end of 2021

At-large City Director Dean Kumpuris during a Little Rock Board of Directors meeting Tuesday pitched to his colleagues on reviving a three-eighths percent (0.375%) sales tax that expired at the end of last year.

While saying he would blame himself "completely," Kumpuris said "there are some problems that we've having right now -- not with doing something new, but with taking care of what we have right now."

The city board would have to confront the questions of whether to adopt his proposal at all, to do it in coordination with another tax under discussion or to do it at a different time, Kumpuris said.

A three-eighths percent sales tax used to fund capital improvements in Little Rock expired at the end of 2021.





Voters in 2011 approved the capital-improvement sales tax with a 10-year sunset date as well as a permanent five-eighths percent (0.625%) tax.

City directors last year did not act to renew the three-eighths percent tax amid debates over a new sales tax proposed by Mayor Frank Scott Jr. that would have added 1 percentage point to the city's sales-tax rate for a net increase of five-eighths percent (0.625%). The proposed tax increase failed in a Sept. 14 citywide referendum.

Kumpuris floated his sales-tax proposal as city board members are weighing a renewal of an existing capital-improvement millage.

Three mills that have funded street and drainage improvements after voters last authorized an extension in a 2012 referendum are poised to roll off at the end of this year. Each mill equals the dollar amount in tax levied on every $1,000 of the tax-assessed value of a piece of property.

City Manager Bruce Moore has been angling for an Aug. 9 referendum on the millage extension and bond issue. The board would need to file a special-election ordinance with the county clerk by the end of May in order to hold the referendum in August.

In response to the question of whether to hold the millage referendum during the November general election, Moore said Tuesday he was hesitant. He feared the city's message about the bond issue might not be heard as much because of the other races on the ballot, Moore said.

In his remarks to colleagues Tuesday, Kumpuris suggested money from the renewed sales tax could be used to purchase fire department equipment, support the Little Rock Zoo to ensure it maintains its accreditation and make improvements to community centers and parks.

He also suggested putting a couple million dollars into community-oriented policing, among other things.

City Director Doris Wright of Ward 6 wondered aloud whether placing Kumpuris' proposal on the ballot along with the millage extension might kill the millage.

City Director Virgil Miller of Ward 1 referenced the as yet unspent federal money allocated to the city as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act, plus carryover money from last year.

"We have some funds," Miller said. "We need to figure out how we want to spend those funds."

Miller said he was reluctant to put the proposal before voters and argued it was "just too much to digest."

In response to a question from at-large City Director Antwan Phillips, Kumpuris said he had nothing specific in mind as far as a date for the potential sales-tax referendum.

Following the meeting, Kumpuris told a reporter that his proposed tax would sunset after 10 years.

He admitted the timing was bad. Nevertheless, Kumpuris said that he at least needed to acknowledge the city was not doing a good job taking care of some things.