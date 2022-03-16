Little Rock police property room broken into, assistant chief says

A property room used by Little Rock police was broken into between Sunday night and early Monday morning, Assistant Chief Heath Helton said during a weekly news briefing Wednesday at Little Rock City Hall.

Helton described the facility as "kind of a holding facility for us for some of our excess property that was broken into." Helton said a preliminary investigation into the incident was underway.

In response to a question from a reporter regarding whether any evidence was taken, Helton acknowledged that some items were taken. He said officials were taking inventory to identify everything that was taken. No weapons were taken because none were stored at the facility, Helton said.



