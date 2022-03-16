LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Grambling State Game 2

Arkansas 0, Grambling State 0 — Middle 1st Inning

Austin Ledbetter retired all three Grambling batters on weak contact in the first.

Pregame

It is a picture-perfect day at Baum-Walker Stadium. The sun is out and it is 75 degrees at game time.

The Razorbacks will throw freshman right hander Austin Ledbetter today. Ledbetter has allowed 1 run in 5 2/3 innings this season. He was originally scheduled to start yesterday, but was given an extra day of rest after starting last Thursday.

Grambling State will throw left hander Jacorey Boudreaux, whose fastball only sits in the mid-70s. He has a 5.40 ERA in 18 1/3 innings this season.

The Arkansas lineup looks a little different today as Dave Van Horn gives some players a day off. Notably, Robert Moore will start in place of Jalen Battles at shortstop. Peyton Stovall will play at second base for the second consecutive day.



