Man, 32, pleads guilty to taking 14-year-old Arkansas girl to Florida for sex

A Florida man faces spending at least the next 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court Tuesday to one count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Jerry Lynn O'Neal, 32, of the Pensacola suburb of Pacer, pleaded guilty to the charge before U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr.

Court records indicated that O'Neal and a friend drove from Florida to Arkansas on Feb. 16, 2021, to pick up a 14-year-old Beebe girl and take her back to Florida. When he was arrested two days later by deputies from the Santa Rosa County sheriff's office, O'Neal told police he and the girl, identified as "J.D." in a probable cause affidavit, had been communicating online for at least a year and she had asked him to come "take her out of a bad situation."

When he was approached by police, the affidavit said, O'Neal first denied any knowledge of the girl but then told police he didn't know she was underage.

The affidavit said J.D. told police she and O'Neal had met on Snapchat a year prior and had communicated regularly through Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram.

Upon sentencing, O'Neal could be sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in prison and could receive a life sentence. When Marshall asked O'Neal if he wished to withdraw his earlier plea of innocent, O'Neal seemed unsure of his choices to plead guilty or go to trial.

"I've already confessed to it, so I know I'm not going to trial," he said.

"That decision is for you to make with counsel of your lawyer," Marshall said. "I want to be sure that you understand that either way you want to go with the fork in the road is fine with the court. ... It's your call here."

He asked O'Neal if his attorney, Molly Sullivan with the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock, had gone over the possible sentencing options he might face. O'Neal said she had. Marshall explained any options Sullivan had discussed with him constituted only "a prediction and not a promise."

"The sentence is the court's decision," Marshall said. "The lawyers can't promise for sure and for certain what that's going to be."

In addition to the prison term, Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Bragg told Marshall that O'Neal could be fined up to $250,000 and, once released from prison, could be subjected to a term of supervised release ranging from five years to life.

"To put a little flesh on those bones," Marshall said to O'Neal, "the indictment alleges in particular that this occurred in mid-February of 2021 and that you knowingly transported [J.D.], an individual who had not attained the age of 18 years in interstate commerce from Arkansas to Florida with the intent that [J.D.] engage in any sexual activity for which a person can be charged with a criminal offense."

Marshall was careful to make sure that O'Neal understood he would face at minimum a 10-year sentence under federal statutes.

"That's a floor," he said. "The court is bound by law that applies to all crimes, and for some Congress has prescribed mandatory minimums and maximums, and we have that circumstance here."

Bragg said the government was prepared to prove that O'Neal had transported J.D. to Florida from Arkansas and that the two had engaged in sexual intercourse several times despite O'Neal knowing that she was under 18.

After O'Neal pleaded guilty, he froze briefly when Marshall asked him to describe the conduct that constituted the offense. After about 45 seconds of starting, halting, starting and halting again, O'Neal asked to talk with Sullivan, at which point Marshall called for a break.

When court resumed, O'Neal again voiced his guilty plea, then haltingly described his actions.

"I was, ah, friends with [J.D.] for a period of time and informed her that I was no longer in the relationship before her," O'Neal said. "That was when she expressed to me she had feelings for me and I told her that was mutual."

O'Neal then described how he persuaded a friend to take him to Arkansas to pick up J.D. and take her back to Florida.

"I was hesitant at first, but eventually told her I would do that," he said. "We went to Beebe, Arkansas, and brought her back to Florida. She met my parents."

O'Neal said he couldn't recall if it was the second or third day after their arrival in Florida that the two engaged in sexual relations on two different occasions at his parents' home.

"And then the police arrived?" Marshall asked.

"Yes, sir," O'Neal replied.

"Did you know she was 14 at the time?" Marshall asked.

"Yes, sir," O'Neal replied.

Marshall will set a sentencing hearing at a later date following completion of a pre-sentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.