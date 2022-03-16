Musselman joins Board of Directors at nonprofit New Beginnings

FAYETTEVILLE -- Danyelle Musselman has joined the Board of Directors at local nonprofit New Beginnings, according to a news release.

New Beginnings provides shelter for people in Northwest Arkansas who have experienced long-term homelessness.

"Our family is relatively new to the NWA community, and we had no idea that there was such a homeless issue here," said Musselman, who is a former sports broadcaster and the wife of University of Arkansas men's basketball coach Eric Musselman. "Once I was made aware, I felt compelled to step up and spread the word. I'm excited for the opportunity to join the New Beginnings board and start making a difference."

"Throughout the last 18 months, Danyelle has seen, first-hand, the profound challenges of the unhoused population," says Aaron J. Marshall, president of the Board of Directors. "It was clear from our first visit that she was genuinely affected by this community and wanted to use her time and talents to provide solutions for the most vulnerable in our community. We are ecstatic that she accepted our invitation to join our Board and contribute."

New Beginning's community of 20 prefabricated homes on 19th Street, south of the 7 Hills Homeless Center, opened in September.

Residents live rent-free and work with staff to find permanent housing during their stay.

They also write their own rules and code of conduct. Led by a leadership council made up of community members, residents gather at weekly community meetings.

Space for new community members becomes available as people move out to permanent housing.

Musselman has worked as an anchor for NFL Network, Fox Sports Net and programs on ESPN and ESPNews, according to the release. She is co-chair of the Coaches vs. Cancer Wives & Friends team in addition to serving as market chair for the Make a Wish Foundation Mid-South Region.