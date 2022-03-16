• Dolly Parton pulled out of this year's nominations for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, saying she hasn't "earned that right." Already inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the music icon explained her decision in a posting on her social media pages Monday, saying she didn't want to take votes away from the other nominees. "Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out," she said. Parton was among the rock hall's 17 nominees last month alongside Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, DEVO, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick. "I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again -- if I'm ever worthy," Parton said. "This has however inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock 'n' roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one." "I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment," Parton concluded. "Rock on!" Artists who have made both the rock and country halls include Brenda Lee, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Chet Atkins, Hank Williams and the Everly Brothers.

• Actor-playwright-educator Anna Deavere Smith is among this year's recipients of career achievement prizes from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, along with playwright Adrienne Kennedy and author-essayist Phillip Lopate. Smith, 71, whose credits range from such one-person stage shows as "Fires in the Mirror" to the TV series "The West Wing" and "Nurse Jackie," was awarded the Medal for Spoken Language. Lopate, 78, won the $100,000 Christopher Lightfoot Walker Award for contributions to American literature. His books include the essay collections "Bachelorhood" and "Against Joie de Vivre" and the novels "Confessions of Summer" and "The Rug Merchant." Kennedy, 90, known for such plays as "Funnyhouse of a Negro" and "Sleep Deprivation Drama," won the Gold Medal for Drama.