AcreTrader raises

$60M in funding

AcreTrader, a farmland investment company based in Fayetteville, has raised more than $60 million in its latest round of funding.

The company raised an initial $40 million earlier this year in Series B funding to grow and scale the business. It surpassed that amount with a recent investment from Ohio-based venture capital firm Drive Capital.

There are plans to use the capital to further expand its technology and talent.

Established in 2018, AcreTrader is one of the latest online farmland investment tools to hit the market and has seen rapid growth in the past year.

The company said its revenue has increased more than five-fold, its customer base has tripled and the amount of land available on its platform has more than doubled in the same period. AcreTrader also started a land brokerage platform called AcrePro for agents, buyers and sellers to use.

"It's been impressive to witness what their team has been able to accomplish thus far and we believe technical prowess combined with a deep network of farmers positions AcreTrader to be the leader in this rapidly-growing marketplace," TJ Dembinski, partner at Drive Capital said in a written statement Tuesday.

-- Nathan Owens

February activity up

for Little Rock port

The Port of Little Rock worked 30 barges in February and handled 44,000 tons of cargo, which the port described as a strong month that came despite some inclement weather.

The totals stood in contrast to February 2021 when record snowfall closed the port for a week and only 19 barges were worked and 28,000 tons of cargo handled.

Tonnage carried on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System fell 63% in the first two months of 2022 compared to the same period last year, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The McClellan-Kerr system, which includes the Port of Little Rock, carried 263,002 tons in January and February. In those same two months in 2021, the system carried 924,379 tons.

-- Noel Oman

Index climbs 14.21

to finish at 763.84

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 763.84, up 14.21.

"Snapping a three-day slump, U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday as oil prices dropped along with a lower-than-expected report on producer prices helped ease inflation fears among investors, with the focus turning to the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy announcement this afternoon," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

Shares of P.A.M. Transport Services rose 5.34% to lead the index. Murphy Oil shares fell 1.6%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.