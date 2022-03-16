Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Abraham Cruz, 30, of 146 Rogers Circle Drive in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Cruz was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Cory Mayhew, 38, of 23089 Lawlis Road in Siloam Springs was arrested Monday in connection with sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child. Mayhew was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Raymundo Infante-Ochoa, 46, of 3347 Purple Martin Drive in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault and arson. Infante-Ochoa was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $150,000 bond.