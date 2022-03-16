Notae earns Associated Press honor

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Seventy-four years after George Kok became the first Associated Press All-American for the University of Arkansas men's basketball team in 1948, JD Notae is the latest.

Notae, a 6-2 guard from Covington, Ga., was voted a third-team All-American by the panel of 65 media members who vote for the AP's top 25 weekly poll.

The three teams usually include 15, but there are 16 this season because Notae and Baylor guard James Akinjo tied for the final spot.

Kok, a 6-11 center who was one of college basketball's first dominating big men, also was a third-team AP pick.

It's the second third-team honor for Notae this season on one of college basketball's most prestigious All-American teams. He also was named to The Sporting News' All-American team.

"JD is just a baller, man," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said earlier this season. "JD is one of those guys that has that mentality of, 'Just let me get on the floor and I'll take care of it.' "

After being voted SEC sixth man of the year by the conference coaches last season when he averaged 12.8 points in 22.5 minutes per game off the bench, Notae proved this season he could take on a marquee role. He is the Razorbacks' leading scorer, averaging 18.4 points in 33.3 minutes. He also is averaging 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals.

Notae has navigated through foul trouble in several games this season and not shown any signs of being adversely affected if he had to sit for a long stretch of the first half.

"I said something to one of the assistant at halftime [of a game] because he thought that maybe JD was going to be out of rhythm or out of sync," Musselman said. "I laughed and said, 'Well, haven't you played pickup ball and understand that if you lose you could sit for an hour and a half? Then you have to go out and try to win so you can stay on the court.'

"He's not a guy that I ever worry about having that mentally that he's going to think that he needs [extra] warmup minutes.

"I think he's oblivious sometimes to some of the other things surrounding him to where he just wants to win his individual matchup and win the game."

Along with Kok and Notae, other AP All-Americans for the Razorbacks voted to the first, second or third teams are Ron Brewer (second) in 1978; Sidney Moncrief (third in 1979 and first in 1979); Darrell Walker (second in 1983); Alvin Roberson (third in 1984); Todd Day (second in 1991, third in 1992); Lee Mayberry (third in 1992); Corliss Williamson (second in 1994 and 1995); and Bobby Portis (second in 2015).