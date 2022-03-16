COOKING FOR TWO: Oatmeal pancakes are fluffy — with crispy edges





My ideal pancake has crisp edges. It's plump but not dense, a down pillowlike sponge that can absorb lots of salted butter and just enough maple syrup to tilt everything toward sweetness. Crucially, it needs to be easy to mix together on lazy mornings, before anyone has had their coffee.

This recipe, for oatmeal griddle cakes, fits the bill nicely — and is adaptable enough that it might just become your favorite pancake, too.

It was inspired in part by a large, dinner-plate-size griddle cake I was served at a restaurant called Salt's Cure in Los Angeles. Light, but chewy, the pancake had crisp, lacy edges and was full of pockets of soft, dense oatmeal, barely held together by eggs and milk.

But this variation gets that pancake closer to my ideal. By making the batter in a blender, the nutty oats turn into a smooth flour and cook quickly into fluffy, rather than dense, cakes on a hot skillet.

Lots of double-acting baking powder means there's no need to add salt, and they'll be lofty with or without eggs, so they can easily be made vegan. To make them gluten-free, substitute your favorite gluten-free flour blend for the all-purpose flour.

If your blender is on the fritz, or you are trying to make breakfast quietly while others snooze, you can also whisk the batter together in a bowl. (Just be sure to use quick-cook oats rather than old-fashioned.) Made this way, your pancakes will turn out more like the Salt's Cure version, with craggy edges and chewy bites of oatmeal.

To get crispy edges, I recommend frying this batter in a hot skillet that's not just greased, but coated with a thin pool of fat. Ghee, coconut oil or vegetable oil — heated until barely smoking — work well here to ensure each pancake gets a crunchy ring around its edge.

Oatmeal Griddle Cakes fried in a hot skillet with a thin coat oil will have crunchy rings around the edges. (For The Washington Post/Rey Lopez) This recipe makes two servings, but is easily doubled or tripled. (If making a big batch, keep cooked pancakes warm in a 200-degree oven.) Oatmeal griddle cakes go well with fresh or sauteed fruit, honey, spiced or fruit-infused syrup and/or salted butter.

The batter can be made the night before. Stir in additional buttermilk or milk to loosen the batter until it's a pourable consistency.

Oatmeal Griddle Cakes

¾ cup rolled or old fashion oats, preferably quick-cooking (see notes)

½ cup whole milk or buttermilk (see notes), plus more as needed

¼ cup all-purpose flour or a gluten-free flour blend

1 egg (see notes)

1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup, plus more for serving

1 ½ teaspoons double-acting baking powder

Ghee, coconut oil or vegetable oil, for frying

Butter, for serving

Fresh or cooked fruit, for serving

In the pitcher of a blender, combine the oats and milk or buttermilk. Blend on high until the oats appear finely ground and the milk thickens, about 1 minute. Add the flour, egg, honey or maple syrup, and baking powder and blend on high until just combined, 5 to 10 seconds. (Do not overmix, or the pancakes could be tough.) Scrape the bottom and sides of the blender to ensure there are no unmixed pockets of batter.

Place a 12-inch cast-iron or heavy-bottomed skillet over high heat, and add 1 to 3 tablespoons of ghee or oil, evenly spreading it across the bottom of the pan. As soon as it begins to smoke lightly, pour 3 to 4 small, roughly 3-inch-diameter puddles of batter into the pan. Lower the heat to medium and cook until the pancake edges look dry and the tops are pocked with bubbles, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip, and continue cooking until the pancakes bounce back when lightly poked in the center, another 2 to 3 minutes.

Repeat with the additional fat and the remaining batter. Serve the pancakes hot, with butter, syrup or honey, and/or fresh or cooked fruit.

Makes about 2 servings (eight small pancakes).

Notes: To make this recipe vegan, omit the egg and milk. Use ¾ cup canned light coconut milk plus 2 teaspoons white or cider vinegar.

If using quick-cooking or one-minute rolled oats, as recommended, you have the option of stirring the batter together in a bowl, but the pancakes will be chewier. Quick-cooking oats ensure the pancakes' interiors will cook quickly and be tender. If using old-fashioned rolled oats, you must use a blender to mix the oats and milk very well before adding the other ingredients.

Nutrition information: Each serving (4 small pancakes without additional butter, syrup or fruit) contains approximately 291 calories, 13 g protein, 7 g fat, 49 g carbohydrate (11 g sugar), 99 mg cholesterol, 373 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 3 ½



