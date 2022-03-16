100 years ago

March 16, 1922

• The Board of Health will meet with Mayor Gardner in the next few days to outline a sanitary campaign for the city, Dr. Shelby Atkinson, city health officer, announced yesterday. It is the plan of the board to place a man in charge of the Health Department to devote his entire time to the sanitary welfare of the city. The duties of the health inspector will be to inspect all milk and meats sold in the city and to examine the sanitary condition of all restaurants, grocery stores, alleys, streets, and other places and conditions, involving the health of the city.

50 years ago

March 16, 1972

• The Arkansas History Commission Wednesday considered the possibility of developing a film strip or slide program on Arkansas history for use by schools, churches, clubs and civic groups. Dr. John L. Ferguson, the state historian, said he and his staff would try to select photographs and "rough out" the project. ... The emphasis would be on use by schools, Dr. Ferguson said. If the first proved successful and financing could be found, it would be followed by a series of strips, with narration within script of tape-recorded form.

25 years ago

March 16, 1997

MOUNTAIN HOME -- Deputies said they were forced to kill a pet cougar Wednesday after the animal attacked a person and lunged toward a deputy. But Billy Rees, who owned 4-year-old Felix, said the 100-pound male cougar was a gentle animal that didn't deserve to die. ... No one was home when Felix crawled though a hole in his pen in the Promise Land area of northern Baxter County. Authorities said a neighbor, Paul Ford, stopped by the Rees house and Felix jumped on his back... Baxter County sheriff's Sgt. Tommy Steen said that when deputies arrived, Felix lunged toward Deputy Rick Lucy. Lucy fired a shot into the ground near Felix and the cougar didn't move for a time. ... Rees said Felix was 6 days old when he bought him from an exotic animal dealer in Missouri.

10 years ago

March 16, 2012

WASHINGTON -- At a White House ceremony Thursday, President Barack Obama named four University of Arkansas students "Champions of Change" for their efforts to feed the hungry. The Full Circle Food Pantry in Fayetteville was one of five student organizations given the recognition. ... The center was launched in February 2011. In its first year, it served more than 2,500 students and others affiliated with the university. Sylvia Tran of Fort Smith credited students and local businesses with raising the group's profile and attracting canned-food donations. For instance, Fayetteville restaurants agreed to place canned-food drive advertisements on their tables. First-year architecture students and members of the school's Greek system also launched impressive canned-food collections. ... Obama told the students that they made a difference in the world, but urged them not to be discouraged if they meet setbacks.