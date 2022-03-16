Peace looks closer, says Zelenskyy

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine said it saw possible room for compromise Tuesday in talks with Russia, while Moscow's forces stepped up their bombardment of Kyiv, and an estimated 20,000 civilians fled the desperately encircled port city of Mariupol by way of a humanitarian corridor.

The fast-moving developments on the diplomatic front and on the ground came on the 20th day of Russia's invasion, as the number of Ukrainians fleeing the country amid Europe's heaviest fighting since World War II eclipsed 3 million.

After delegations from Ukraine and Russia met again Tuesday via video, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said early today that Russia's demands were becoming "more realistic." The two sides were expected to speak again today.





Before Tuesday's talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow would press its demands that Ukraine drop its bid to join NATO, adopt a neutral status and "demilitarize."

In a statement that seemed to signal potential grounds for agreement with Moscow, Zelenskyy told European leaders gathered in London that he realizes NATO has no intention of accepting Ukraine.

"We have heard for many years about the open doors, but we also heard that we can't enter those doors," he said. "This is the truth, and we have simply to accept it as it is."

NATO does not admit nations with unsettled territorial conflicts. Zelenskyy has repeatedly said in recent weeks that he realizes NATO isn't going to offer membership to Ukraine and he could consider a neutral status for his country but needs strong security guarantees from both the West and Russia.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who was asked about the visit, didn't endorse it outright but said "I think it is important that leaders of NATO countries, of European member states, are engaging closely with President Zelenskyy."

Zelenskyy will address the U.S. Congress today, the leader's latest video stop as he employs the West's great legislative bodies as a global stage to orchestrate support against Russia's crushing invasion. He thanked President Joe Biden and "all the friends of Ukraine" for $13.6 billion in new support.





His livestreamed address into the U.S. Capitol will be among the most important in a unique and very public strategy in his fight to stop Russia.

Biden will give his own address after Zelenskyy's speech in which the president will announce an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine, bringing the total announced in the past week alone to $1 billion, according to a White House official familiar with the matter.

While officials are anticipating that Zelenskyy may once again call on the U.S. and the West to send fighter jets or help establish a no-fly zone, the Biden administration is looking to send Ukraine "more of what's been working well," including anti-armor and air defense weapons, according to the official, who was not authorized to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

VISIT TO KYIV

In other developments, the leaders of three European Union countries -- Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia -- visited the embattled capital, arriving by train in a bold show of support amid the danger.

The three leaders went ahead with the hourslong train trip despite worries within the European Union about the security risks of traveling within a war zone.





"It is here, in war-torn Kyiv, that history is being made. It is here, that freedom fights against the world of tyranny. It is here that the future of us all hangs in the balance," Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Twitter.

The long journey over land from Poland to Kyiv by Morawiecki, Poland's deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski and Prime Ministers Petr Fiala of the Czech Republic and Janez Jansa of Slovenia sent the message that most of Ukraine still remains in Ukrainian hands.

But underlining the deteriorating security situation in Kyiv, a series of strikes hit a residential neighborhood in the city again on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy posted a video on Facebook of him sitting around a table with the leaders briefing them on the war's developments. After the meeting, he said he was sure "with such friends" Ukraine would be able to defeat Russia.

"And most importantly, we absolutely trust the leaders of these countries and, therefore, when we speak of security guarantees, of our future in the European Union, or speak of sanctions policy, we know 100% that everything we are discussing will really lead to that positive goal for our country, for our security and for our future," Zelenskyy said.

Fiala said the main purpose of the visit was to tell Ukraine it is not alone.

"We know you're fighting for your lives ... but we also know you're fighting for our lives, our freedom," Fiala said. "Probably the main goal of our visit, the main message of our mission, is to say that you're not alone. Our countries stand by you. Europe stands by you."

The Central European leaders said they were on an EU mission. But officials from the 27-nation bloc insisted that the trio had undertaken the trip independently.

All three countries were once part of the communist bloc and now belong to both the EU and NATO.

Jansa described the visit as a way to send a message that Ukraine is a European country that deserves to be accepted one day into the EU.

"Thank you for not only defending your homeland and Europe as a territory, but for defending the very core of European values and our way of life. Your fight is our fight and together we will prevail," tweeted Jansa, a right-wing populist friendly with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

KYIV UNDER ATTACK

Meanwhile, large explosions thundered across Kyiv before dawn from what Ukrainian authorities said were artillery strikes, as Russia's bombardment of the capital appeared to become more systematic and edged closer to the city center, smashing apartments, a subway station and other civilian sites.

Zelenskyy said barrages hit four multistory buildings in the city and killed dozens. The strikes disrupted the relative calm that returned after an initial advance by Moscow's forces was stopped in the early days of the war.

A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the Pentagon's assessment, said that the Russians were using long-range fire to hit civilian targets inside Kyiv with increasing frequency but that their ground forces were making little to no progress around the country. The official said Russian troops were still about 9 miles from the center of the capital.

The official said the U.S. has seen indications that Russia believes it may need more troops or supplies than it has on hand in Ukraine, and it is considering ways to get more resources into the country. The official did not elaborate.

The U.N. said close to 700 civilians in Ukraine have been confirmed killed, with the true figure probably much higher.

New efforts to bring civilians to safety and deliver aid were underway around the country. The Red Cross said it was working to evacuate people in about 70 buses from the northeastern town of Sumy, near the Russian border.

The exodus from Mariupol marked the biggest evacuation yet from the southern city of 430,000, where officials say a weekslong siege has killed more than 2,300 people and left residents struggling for food, water, heat and medicine. Bodies have been buried in mass graves.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior aide to Zelenskyy, said that about 20,000 people managed to leave Mariupol in 4,000 private vehicles via a designated safe corridor leading to the city of Zaporizhzhia.

On a day when thousands managed to leave Mariupol, Russian troops seized the city's largest hospital, said regional leader Pavlo Kyrylenko. He said the troops forced about 400 people from nearby homes into the Regional Intensive Care Hospital and were using them and roughly 100 patients and staff as human shields by not allowing them to leave.

Kyrylenko said shelling had already heavily damaged the hospital's main building, but medical staff have been treating patients in makeshift wards in the basement.

Doctors from other Mariupol hospitals made a video to tell the world about the horrors they've been seeing.

"We don't want to be heroes and martyrs posthumously," one woman said. She also said it's insufficient to simply refer to people as the wounded: "it's torn off arms and legs, gouged out eyes, bodies torn into fragments, insides falling out."

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army's general staff said Tuesday evening that Russian troops had launched another assault on Kyiv.

Fighting has intensified on Kyiv's outskirts in recent days, and air raid sirens wailed inside the capital. The mayor imposed a curfew extending through Thursday morning.

Tuesday's artillery strikes hit the Svyatoshynskyi district of western Kyiv, adjacent to the suburb of Irpin, which has seen some of the worst fighting of the war.

Flames shot out of a 15-story apartment building and smoke choked the air as firefighters climbed ladders to rescue people. The assault blackened several floors of the building, ripped a hole in the ground outside and blew out windows in neighboring apartment blocks. Rescue workers said at least one person was killed.

"Yesterday we extinguished one fire, today another. It is very difficult," a firefighter who gave only his first name, Andriy, said outside the building, tears falling from his eyes. "People are dying, and the worst thing is that children are dying. They haven't lived their lives and they have already seen this."

City authorities also tweeted an image of the blown-out facade of a downtown subway station that had been used as a bomb shelter and said trains would no longer stop at the station.

A 10-story apartment building in the Podilsky district of Kyiv, north of the government quarter, was damaged. Russian forces also stepped up strikes overnight on Irpin and the northwest Kyiv suburbs of Hostomel and Bucha, said the head of the capital region, Oleksiy Kuleba.

"Many streets have been turned into a mush of steel and concrete. People have been hiding for weeks in basements, and are afraid to go out even for evacuations," Kuleba said on Ukrainian television.

In the country's east, Russian forces launched more than 60 strikes overnight Monday into Tuesday on Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, according to regional administration chief, Oleh Sinehubov.

The strikes hit the city's historical center, including the main marketplace.

He said the bodies of dozens of civilians were pulled from destroyed apartment buildings.

On Tuesday evening, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian troops who tried to storm Kharkiv from their positions in Piatykhatky, a suburb 9 miles to the north, and were able "to push the enemy back beyond its previous position," Sinehubov said on Telegram. He called it a "shameful defeat."

BIDEN GOING TO EUROPE

Biden will travel to Europe next week for face-to-face talks with European leaders about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday.

The U.S. President will meet with European leaders on March 24 at a NATO summit in Brussels. He will also attend a scheduled European Council summit, where efforts to impose sanctions and further humanitarian efforts are underway.

"While he's there, his goal is to meet in person face-to-face with his European counterparts and talk about, assess where we are at this point in the conflict in the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. We've been incredibly aligned to date," Psaki said. "That doesn't happen by accident. The president is a big believer in face-to-face diplomacy. So it's an opportunity to do exactly that."

The trip follows Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to eastern flank NATO countries of Poland and Romania last week to discuss with leaders the growing refugee crisis in eastern Europe sparked by the Russian invasion and to underscore the Biden administration's support for NATO allies.

Poland's foreign minister Zbigniew Rau said Tuesday that a visit by Biden to Poland was "very probable" when he comes to Europe. More than 1.8 million Ukrainians have fled to Poland since the start of the war, according to the United Nations. More than 3 million people have fled Ukraine since Russian launched its invasion.

"It would be hard to imagine a better place for the United States and for the entire alliance to stress their position than the brightest link on the eastern flank, that Poland is," Rau told Polish state TVP INFO.

Psaki said she did not have additional details about whether Biden would visit Poland during the trip.

Daniel Hamilton, a former deputy assistant secretary of state for European affairs, said Biden's trip to Europe comes as the White House looks to continue to maintain what's been a largely unified western opposition to Russia since the invasion.

"As the war continues, it's important that the president show he is not sitting comfortably across the Atlantic, but that he is part of the coalition meeting with European colleagues in Europe and that the United States is a European power," said Hamilton, non-resident fellow at Brookings Institution, a Washington think tank.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrea Rosa, Lolita C. Baldor, Raf Casert, Lisa Mascaro, Aamer Madhani, Ellen Knickmeyer, Chris Megerian, Jill Lawless, Aritz Parra, Rick Gentilo, Monika Scislowska, Tracy Brown, Vanessa Gera, Lorne Cook, Dusan Stojanovic and staff members of The Associated Press.

Ukrainian servicemen check a destroyed by shelling market in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)



Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin of one of the Ukrainian military servicemen, who were killed during an airstrike on a military base in Yarokiv, during a funeral ceremony in Lviv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. At least 35 people were killed and many wounded in Sunday's Russian missile strike on a military training base near Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)



An elderly resident waits to be rescued by firefighters after the apartment building was hit by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)



Premature babies who were left behind by their parents lay in a bed in hospital number 3 in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



A police officer shows the covered bodies of people killed by shelling at hospital number 3 in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



Ukrainian Irina Oscaria, 21 years, resident in Spain, hugs her sister Oria Oscar after arriving with her family in Cizur Menor, northern Spain, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, after Russian's invasion of Ukraine. Oscaria's family traveled more than five thousands kilometers to arrive in Spain. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)



Relatives and friends attend the funeral of Ukrainian Colonel Oleg Yaschyshyn in Lviv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Yaschyshyn was killed during Sunday's Russian missile strike on a military training base near Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)



An elderly woman is helped by policemen after she was rescued by firefighters from inside her apartment after bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Russia’s offensive in Ukraine has edged closer to central Kyiv with a series of strikes hitting a residential neighborhood as the leaders of three European Union member countries planned a visit to Ukraine’s embattled capital. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

