Pfizer seeking OK for 4th covid shot

WASHINGTON -- Pfizer and its partner BioNTech asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to authorize an additional booster dose of their covid-19 vaccine for seniors, saying data from Israel suggests older adults would benefit.

Currently the U.S. urges two primary shots followed months later by a booster dose for everyone age 12 and older. The new application seeks to add a fourth shot only for the over-65 population that has been hit hardest by the pandemic.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control would have to approve the request. If so, a key question would be how soon seniors would be advised to roll up their sleeves.

The FDA is expected to convene a meeting of its expert advisory committee next month to discuss the issue of fourth shots.

While authorities say the vaccinations continue to offer strong protection against severe illness, they haven't held up as well against milder infections especially those due to the omicron mutant. With covid-19 cases finally plummeting after the intense omicron surge, public health experts are starting to look ahead to what next steps might be needed -- if a new variant crops up or, barring that, whether to try shoring up coronavirus protection in the fall at the same time people get flu vaccinations.

Speaking to CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla signaled the company's plans.





"The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths," he said, referring to booster shots. "It's not that good against infections." The timing of Pfizer's request was first reported by The Washington Post.

In an interview with Business Insider on Monday, Dr. Stephen Hoge, president of Moderna, sounded a more cautious note than Bourla.

"For those who are immune-compromised, those who are older adults, over the age of 50 or at least 65, we want to strongly recommend and encourage" a fourth shot, he said. But he did not say how soon he thought such a shot would be needed.

Concerned about reports that booster effectiveness wanes, Dewey Martin of Hampden, Maine, has made several attempts to get an additional shot. He visited two pharmacies, where employees told him only the immunocompromised are eligible, and used an online patient portal to ask his doctor about getting one.

"Even though I'm 72, I'm pretty healthy, and I don't think anything serious would happen to me," Martin said. "But I don't want to take that chance, especially since the shots didn't affect me at all." He said he was frustrated the approval hadn't come sooner: "Why not let us have it?"

But other individuals, of all ages, appear to have little interest in the shots, especially as the omicron threat fades and infections and hospitalizations plunge.

Officials in the Biden administration and the public health community are keeping a close eye on a rise in covid-19 cases in Europe and the proliferation of the omicron variant BA.2. Some experts are worried there could be an increase in cases in the United States after the relaxation of mask requirements as BA.2, which is more transmissible than the original version of omicron, becomes dominant.

"It is something that you have to watch very closely," said a federal official. "We don't want to panic. On the other hand, we don't want to be tone deaf or blind to things. More often than not, when we have seen things happen in Europe and elsewhere in the globe, we wind up seeing them here."

The official said cases are rising overseas as restrictions such as mask requirements are easing, just as they are in the United States.

WANING EFFICACY

The U.S. booster campaign was based on evidence that the shots' effectiveness, particularly against milder infections, was waning about six months after the last dose. Calls for a third shot grew once it became clear the vaccines weren't as strong against the omicron mutant as they were against earlier versions of the virus.

Many scientists say the ultimate goal of vaccination is to prevent severe illness, not mild infections, and early CDC data show the shots still are doing a good job at that. During the omicron wave, effectiveness against hospitalization was 91% in people who had gotten their booster two months earlier, and 78% by the fourth month after that booster.

A study released by the CDC last month showed waning protection after a booster shot of either Moderna's or Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine. While the study did not break down cases by age, underlying conditions or the presence of immune deficiencies, the researchers said the findings illustrated the possible importance of a fourth shot.

The study analyzed hospitalizations and visits to emergency rooms and urgent care clinics in 10 states by people who received booster shots of either Moderna's or Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine. The study showed the level of protection against hospitalization fell from 91% in the two months after a third shot to 78% after four to five months. Effectiveness against visits to emergency rooms or urgent care clinics declined from 87% to 66%.

But other recent studies suggest that three doses of a covid vaccine -- or even just two -- are enough to protect most people from serious illness and death for a long period of time. While antibody levels fall off, other parts of the immune system can remember and destroy the virus over many months if not years, according to at least four studies published in top-tier journals in recent weeks.

Pfizer based its new application on data from Israel, which already was offering a second booster to people age 60 and older and health care workers.

In France, second boosters are available for everyone 80 and older, and people who are immunocompromised or have a long-term illness. Chile and Germany also are recommending fourth shots for high-risk groups.

While some early data left unclear just how much benefit another shot offered -- or for how long -- Pfizer said Tuesday that an analysis of health records of more than 1.1 million Israeli seniors showed confirmed infections were two times lower and rates of severe illness were four times lower among those who got two boosters instead of just one.

Pfizer also cited an ongoing study of healthcare workers that tracked a jump in virus-fighting antibodies after getting the additional booster.

"We are working right now very intensively... . I think our data suggests that they [a fourth dose] are protecting -- they are improving dramatically the protection, the fourth dose compared to the third for omicron after some time, after, let's say, three to six months," Bourla said at a Washington Post Live event last week.

In the U.S. so far, a fourth dose is recommended only for people with severely weakened immune systems, who need three doses to begin with for the best chance at any protection.

Some senior administration officials say a fourth shot for all older Americans may make sense now, but that the general population should probably wait until the fall.

Asked last month whether everyone would need another injection, Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA's top vaccine regulator, said: "Barring any surprises from new variants, maybe the best thing is to think about our booster strategy in conjunction with the influenza vaccine next fall, and get as many people as possible boosted then."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the White House, has said that any recommendation would likely be aimed at those most at risk, possibly based on underlying conditions as well as age.

"The proof in the pudding is how long protection following a third boost lasts -- five, six, seven, eight months out," Fauci said. "If it goes down, then you make your decision about whether you're going to boost based on the clinical data."

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller and Lauran Neergaard of The Associated Press, by Sharon LaFraniere of The New York Times and by Laurie McGinley, Tyler Pager, Carolyn Y. Johnson, Brittany Shammas and Lena H. Sun of The Washington Post.