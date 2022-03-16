PREP BASEBALL: Guill sparks five-run sixth for Bentonville West

CENTERTON -- Hunter Guill guessed right, and Bentonville West's unbeaten season continued because of it.

The Wolverines' leadoff hitter turned a two-strike pitch into a tie-breaking single in the sixth inning, and West completed a sweep of Fayetteville with an 8-3 victory during 6A-West Conference baseball action at the Wolverine Athletic Complex.

Guill found an 0-2 pitch to his liking and drilled a single off Jaison DeLamar into center field, which allowed Josh Wacaser to score and give West (10-0, 2-0) a 4-3 lead. This came after Fayetteville (3-5, 0-2) had scored twice in the top of the sixth to tie the game.

"I just wanted to stay sure," Guill said. "I knew he threw me two straight curveballs. I fouled the first one off, then the other was a ball. So I knew a fastball was coming.

"I sat back and got the pitch I wanted and drove it up a middle. The pitch was a little low, but I had a good swing."

Little did Guill realize what his hit would start as the Wolverines went on to make it a five-run outburst. Landon Grigg loaded the bases with another single, then two more runs scored when Aaron Arnold drew a walk and Cole Kitchens was hit by a pitch.

Ashton Yarbrough made it 7-3 with another bases-loaded walk, then Jake Casey's ground ball to short resulted in a fielder's choice and allowed West's final run to score. Landon Grigg then pitched a perfect seventh to wrap up the victory.

"What we preach here is toughness and leadership," Wolverines coach Chip Durham said. "That's what we hope can get things done, and in crunch time we can get that big hit or something we can do to score a run and get us where we need to be.

"In baseball, you get that one little spark and get some confidence. That next guy feeds off it, then the next guy does. That's the way the game goes."

West seized a 2-1 lead after one inning and added an insurance run in the fifth when Kitchens' infield single drove in Cole Edmondson, a courtesy runner after Grigg had drawn a walk. The Wolverines had a chance to get through the sixth unscathed, but a throwing error on a possible double-play opportunity gave Fayetteville a chance to get back in the game.

Zach Freeman then hit an infield single and allowed Isaac Cottle to score and make it a 3-2 game. After Parker Wright was hit by a pitch and loaded the bases, Zach Adams delivered the sacrifice fly and allow pinch-runner Spencer Reed to score the tying run.

Neither starting pitcher was involved in the final decision. Aaron Arnold threw five innings for West before being relieved by Grigg, who benefited from the outburst and picked up the win. Easton Frazier lasted 4.1 innings for Fayetteville before he was replaced by DeLamar, who suffered the loss.