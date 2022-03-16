PREP SOCCER: Bentonville rolls past Har-Ber 6-0 in 6A-West action

SPRINGDALE -- Bentonville started conference play with a bang Tuesday and coach Steven Porter wasn't on the sideline to witness the match.

But he quickly learned about it.

Sophomore Kayla Hurley scored two goals and Bentonville rolled to a 6-0 victory over Springdale Har-Ber in the 6A-West Conference opener for both teams at Wildcat Stadium.

Porter was in Hot Springs Tuesday attending a conference as part of his duties as a teacher at Bentonville. But his team still dominated Har-Ber with assistant coach Nick Smallridge guiding the Lady Tigers (6-0, 1-0) from the sideline. Bentonville poured it on in the second half after Hurley and Abbi Armstrong scored goals to give the Lady Tigers a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes. Hurley scored again after halftime when Bentonville added four more goals in the second half.

"Kayla, she's started where she's left off," said Smallridge, who texted Porter to inform his about the 6-0 win shortly after the match. "She's a very craft, clever player and she supports the things we try to do the best way she can."

Bentonville also received goals from Star Chesshir, Lauren Parker, and Samantha Ayala.

Bentonville led 2-0 at halftime on goals by Hurley and Armstrong. Hurley's goal came 22 minutes into the match and was followed by a goal from Armstrong, who scored with 5:25 left in the first half.

Har-Ber goalie Keiman Jones turned away a handful of scoring threats from the Lady Tigers, especially in the first half. But Bentonville continued to control the ball and dominate play on Har-Ber's end of the field.

Conversely, Har-Ber (1-2-1, 0-1) rarely threatened the Bentonville goal at the opposite end, where Sofia Rivera and Millie Switzer took turns in the net.

"Everybody who came in, whether it was five minutes, 10 minutes, 70 minutes, they worked hard in minimizing chances for the other team and creating chances for ourselves," Smallridge said.

Bentonville will continue 6A-West Conference action at Fort Smith Southside on Thursday while Har-Ber travels to Rogers Heritage.