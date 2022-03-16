PREP SOCCER: Rodriguez leads Pointers past Greenwood

GREENWOOD -- Van Buren coach Nathan Almond has a lot to like about the abilities of senior Pedro Rodriguez.

He can do it all on the pitch, but one of Almond's favorite characteristics is Rodriguez's motor. It never stops.

That was on full display Tuesday night in a 6-0 boys soccer victory against Greenwood at Smith-Robinson Stadium in a 5A-West conference matchup. Rodriguez scored four goals for the Pointers, which made it three games in a row with hat tricks.

"I have been playing really well lately, and I can only thank my teammates for that setting me up to score," Rodriguez said. "They are putting it right where I need it and all I need to do is finish it off."

The goal Almond loved to see the most put Van Buren up 3-0 early in the second half. Rodriguez darted to the corner of the pitch and kicked the ball off a defender, forcing a corner for Van Buren. Rodriguez finished the set piece off with a goal after that with a header.

"That's just what he does," Almond said. "You love to see the hustle. He doesn't give up on a play and makes things happen. He never slows down. He and our other captain Kylan (Almond) both play hard, and that kind of sets the tone for our team."

Van Buren, the defending 5A state champions, started the game a little slow on offense but picked up the pace after that. The Pointers found the back of the net with a goal from Rodriguez 16 minutes into the first half. The Pointers took a 2-0 lead into the break.

"We started a little flat," Almond said. "But once we got the first goal, we opened things up a lot. I felt we were able to keep the pressure on all game. We started connecting on passes and things started to flow."

It didn't take long for Van Buren (5-1-1, 2-0) to add to its lead in the second half. Rodriguez scored off the header then again with a penalty kick to make it 4-0 with 29 minutes left in the game.

"He is really, really good with the ball at his feet," Almond said of Rodriguez, who won player of the year honors last season. "He has come a lot way in terms of becoming a complete player. He moves the ball well and is defending much better. He is a heck of a player."

Moises Torres and Chris Melendez also each scored goals for Van Buren.

Greenwood (2-3-2, 0-2) had opportunities in the first half and early in the second half to score, but the Bulldogs could never find the net. Van Buren sophomore keeper E.J. Bonilla made the saves needed to secure a shutout.

"We played really well in front of him and didn't make him bail us out with tough saves," Almond said. "He is young and getting thrown in the fire a little bit. But our defense has been playing well in front of him. I'm proud of those guys."