PREP SOFTBALL: Riendeau mows down Springdale at Heritage wins 6A-West opener

ROGERS -- Elle Riendeau was a spectator at Rogers Heritage softball games a year ago.

The right-handed pitcher injured her throwing shoulder and broke a rib before she ever windmilled a softball in a varsity game.

On Tuesday in the 6A-West Conference opener at home, Riendeau proved last season was a not-so-pleasant distant memory, hurling 5 shutout innings to lead the Lady War Eagles to an 11-0 run-rule win against Springdale.

"My injury was really unique," said Riendeau trying to explain the shoulder, scapula and rib injury that ended her junior season. "They really don't know what happened or how I broke my top rib, but I did and that's healed now. "

After her injury, Riendeau tried to come back later in the season and attempted to pitch in a junior varsity game, but she reinjured the shoulder and was shelved for the remainder of the season.

She was dominant Tuesday, allowing just 3 hits with 6 strikeouts to earn the win in the circle. Riendeau escaped a pair of jams, including a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the fourth inning by getting inning-ending strikeouts each time.

"I was being really consistent with my pitches and my curve ball was working," she said. "And my catcher Kelsey (Camp) did a great job of setting up spots and framing for me, so that really helped."

Camp did more than just frame pitches. She also crushed a few as a hitter, going 2-for-2 with a double and 3-run homer over the center-field wall that put an exclamation point on the win.

Heritage (5-4, 1-0) scored in all four innings and finished with 9 hits -- 5 for extra-bases. Riendeau helped her own cause with a double, and Kyler Strickland and Emily Carpenter also added doubles. Kylie Germann was 1-for-3 on the day, but delivered a 2-run single for the Lady War Eagles.

"We've got five new starters in the lineup, but during the fall and during the early spring we made it a priority that we needed to hit," said Heritage coach Rodney Bowen. "There were a lot of areas we needed to improve in and we had new ones coming and so far -- it's early -- but so far we've been pleased with the way we are swinging it."

Springdale (2-4, 0-1) had its chances, in the second the Lady Bulldogs got a one-out double from Hadley James, but Riendeau struck out the next two batters to lead James stranded. Then in the fourth, Springdale loaded the bases on a pair of Heritage errors and a single by Otira Obet, but again Reindeau got back-to-back strikeouts, the last on a full-count, to preserve the shutout.

Heritage will host Springdale Har-Ber on Thursday, and Springdale will host Bentonville West at home. Both games have 5 p.m. start times.