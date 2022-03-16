Prep Sports Roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Springdale 3,

Rogers Heritage 2 (10)

Jack Pounders took third on a wild pitch and scored the winning run after an errant throw in the 10th inning as Springdale defeated Heritage and forged a split on the two teams' 6A-West series.

Pounders entered the game as a courtesy runner after Yadiel Canales drew a walk and went to second when Myron Erks drew a walk.

Canales also played a role in the game going into extra innings. Heritage (6-1, 1-1) elected to pitch to him and used an intentional walk to load the bases, then Canales' ground ball to third was misplayed and allowed William Ashmore to score the tying run.

Andrew Lind was the winning pitcher after he threw three innings in relief of Erks.

Rogers 8, FS Southside 2

Gael Salinas had two hits and drove in three runs as Rogers defeated Southside and completed the series sweep at Mountie Field.

Salinas gave the Mounties (2-0) an early 2-0 lead when his single drove in Eli Marcotte and Ty Frakes. He then added an RBI single to cap Rogers' four-run second as JT Melson had a two-run single and Kade Seldomridge added a sacrifice fly.

That was more than enough offense for Braxton Haywood as he threw six innings and allowed two runs on six hits while striking out seven. Ty Anderson pitched the seventh for Rogers.

Ty Jones drove in Southside's only runs with a sixth-inning triple.

Springdale Har-Ber 4, Bentonville 2

Ethan Fender's fifth-inning double broke a 2-2 tie and helped Har-Ber defeat Bentonville and salvage a split in their 6A-West series at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

Fender's hit drove in Kaleb Kellar, who had a leadoff single, and gave the Wildcats (7-1, 1-1) a 3-2 lead. Har-Ber then added an insurance run in the seventh with Drue McClendon drew a bases-loaded walk.

Bentonville (5-2, 1-1) scored first when Luke Crumpler singled and came home on Carter Nye's sacrifice fly, only to have Har-Ber tie it on Cooper Dossett's home run in the third. The Tigers then took the lead in the bottom of the third when Crumpler doubled and came home on N Oliver's sacrifice fly, only to have Har-Ber tie the game again on a single by Clark Jenkins and a triple by McClendon.

Ross Felder pitched five innings and picked up the win for Har-Ber, with Ashton Greenlee recording the save. Zac Sohosky suffered the loss for Bentonville.

PREP SOFTBALL

Bentonville 8,

Springdale Har-Ber 2

The Lady Tigers took control in the late innings and claimed a win in the 6A-West opener.

Bentonville's power game was on-point again. After belting 11 homers in two games over the weekend, the Lady Tigers smashed 3 more Tuesday. Savanna Schenkel cracked a pair of homers and drove in 4 runs, and Ryann Sanders also launched a blast and drove in 2 runs. Trista Peterson added a double for Bentonville.

Sanders scattered 8 hits and struck out 8 for the Lady Tigers (4-0,1-0) to earn the win.

Anniston Reith homered for the Lady Wildcats (1-6, 0-1) and Brianna Crowley was 3-for-4.

Bentonville West 12, Fayetteville 2

Ciera Cravens allowed just 2 hits and struck out 11 as the Lady Wolverines (3-0) run-ruled Fayetteville (1-2) in the 6A-West opener on Tuesday.

Cravens allowed 2 earned runs and walked just one to earn the win in the circle.

West (4-0, 1-0) trailed 2-0 in the first after Ciera Arnold belted a 2-run homer for the Lady Bulldogs (1-3, 0-1). West wasted little time in overcoming the deficit as Mary Beth Dyson led off the bottom of the first with a solo homer to ignite a 4-run inning.

The Lady Wolverines tacked on 3 more runs in the second and never looked back.

Dyson was 2-for-4 and scored 3 runs for West. Stephanie Crittenden was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and Caroline Wilhelm was 3-for-4. Cravens also had a double. Haley Edgmon added 2 RBI.

Rogers 12, FS Southside 0

Ella Beeman allowed just 4 hits and struck out 14 as the Lady Mounties rolled to a shutout win.

Kylee Ward had a huge day at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and 3 RBI to pace the Lady Mounties. Dahana Tuomala was 2-for-4 with a double and 2 RBI and Talyn Jackson was 2-for-4 with 2 doubles. Lauryn Heinle also tripled for Rogers (4-0, 1-0).

Laney Emmert was 1-for-3 with a double for Southside (1-4, 0-1).

Harrison 15, Berryville 0

Harrison erupted for 12 runs in the first inning and rolled past Berryville in the 4A-1 Conference opener for both teams.

Kayton Bell had a leadoff home run for the Lady Goblins, while Camryn Casey and Abigail Fancler each drove in two runs. Three other Harrison players drove in a run apiece.

PREP SOCCER

GIRLS

Bentonville West 2, Fayetteville 0

Tianna Jones and Jordan Hartline each scored goals during a 2-0 victory for Bentonville West Tuesday against Fayetteville.

Harrison 6, Farmington 0

Noelle Pall, Clare Barger and Jette Kreymann scored two goals apiece and propelled Harrison past Farmington.

Pall scored two goals off corner kicks by Elise Bell, who also assisted on Kreymann's first goal. Barger's two goals were unassisted, while Kreymann's second goal came off an assist by Liani Cash.

Sydney Hobson had a save for Harrison (4-2-1).

BOYS

Harrison 2, Farmington 2

Harrison did all of its scoring in the first half and finished with a tie against Farmington.

Jaydan Rudelis scored the Goblins' first goal off an assist by Kale Thompson, while Jack Fenn scored off an assist from Will Bryant.

Grayson Dupre recorded 13 saves for the Goblins (0-4-2).

