Proposal to build downtown parking deck fails to clear Little Rock board

A proposal to allow the city of Little Rock to move ahead with the acquisition of land on South Louisiana Street downtown in order to build a 600-space parking deck failed to clear the Little Rock Board of Directors during a meeting Tuesday evening.

The proposed parking deck would support the city's convention center and provide public parking for other downtown activities, according to board documents.

The land Little Rock would acquire to build the structure is owned by a limited liability company affiliated with Stephens Inc., the financial services firm based in the city.

Records of the Pulaski County assessor's office show six parcels on the half-block between West Third and West Second streets on one side of South Louisiana Street are owned by Second and Louisiana Properties, LLC.

According to the Arkansas secretary of state's office, the manager of the LLC associated with the properties is Kathy Bryant, who serves as chief financial officer of Stephens Capital Partners. The LLC's incorporator is listed as Kevin Burns, the senior vice president and general counsel for Stephens Inc.

The Little Rock Planning Commission in 2019 approved construction of a 100-space surface parking lot intended for Stephens employees, as well as tenants in the Stephens building, after the same LLC tied to the financial-services firm bought and then demolished four buildings that had stood on the block, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported previously.

However, the proposed parking lot ultimately never materialized. At the moment, the land on Louisiana Street is vacant and surrounded by fencing.

The location is in close proximity to the Stephens Building, located at 111 Center St., as well as the Little Rock Marriott and the Statehouse Convention Center, which is connected to the hotel.

On the city board's agenda Tuesday were two resolutions that dealt with the proposed parking deck.

One resolution was meant to authorize paying preliminary design and construction-bidding costs associated with the parking deck out of the general fund before issuing capital-improvement revenue bonds, and then reimbursing the general fund's special-projects account using bond proceeds.

The resolution failed to secure six votes among the 10 city directors. The vote was 5-2, with three city directors voting "present."

City Directors Dean Kumpuris, Joan Adcock, Virgil Miller and Capi Peck as well as Vice Mayor Lance Hines voted yes.

City Directors Kathy Webb and B.J. Wyrick voted no. City Directors Antwan Phillips, Ken Richardson and Doris Wright voted "present."

Another resolution would have authorized partnerships with Crews and Associates, Inc. as underwriter and the law firm Friday, Eldredge and Clark as bond counsel to prepare documents associated with issuing capital improvement and refunding revenue bonds. The approximate principal amount was listed as $24,535,000.

That resolution was pulled down after the previous resolution failed to secure six votes.

A separate resolution approved Tuesday authorizes the city to contract with the same law firm as bond counsel on a proposed series of general-obligation capital-improvement bonds. The resolution was adopted as part of the consent agenda.

Frank Thomas, a Stephens spokesman, declined to comment Tuesday afternoon prior to the meeting in response to questions from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

City Manager Bruce Moore, Finance Director Sara Lenehan and Gretchen Hall, the outgoing head of the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, did not respond to emailed questions regarding the proposal before Tuesday's board meeting.

Earlier this week, Moore told the Arkansas Times, "The main justification is that our convention center hotel needs a parking deck. Stephens will only get the amount they paid for the land and the site preparation costs. No profit."

Moore added that the Marriott would get "the first call" on parking spaces and Stephens would be a tenant in the deck. He later said officials had been working with the visitors bureau "for years to develop a more viable parking situation for the hotel."