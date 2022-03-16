OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Prosecco Italy’s bright, fruity take on Champagne





Champagne may be what most of us first think of when it comes to sparkling wine, but Prosecco, Italy's relatively inexpensive alternative is what most people end up opening first — and with good reason!

Prosecco hails from northeastern Italy, from a wide swath of land that encompasses almost everything east of the famous "floating" city of Venice, though the most prized examples come from the vineyards surrounding the towns of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene. Unlike Champagne, which is traditionally made from chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier, Prosecco is made from a relatively unremarkable grape called glera. Not so long ago, the grape actually went by the name prosecco, though it was officially changed by Italian winemakers who wanted to ensure that no one outside of their region could use the word "prosecco" on their labels.

The majority of Prosecco you'll find in Arkansas will be labeled as "Brut," meaning that it has 0–12 grams of residual sugar per liter, on par with Champagne. (Personally, I feel like most of the Prosecco available here skews toward the top end of that scale.) You may also see bottles labeled as "Extra Dry," which are sweeter than "Brut," and bottles simply labeled "Dry" are sweeter still. (Confusing, I know.)

Prosecco is made using what's called the Charmant method, in which still wine and a yeast/sugar mixture are added to a steel tank. As the wine undergoes a secondary fermentation, the CO2 that's released pressurizes the tank and, with no way to relieve that pressure, ends up carbonating the wine. From there, the wine is directly bottled and is ready to hit the shelves. This is much faster and less expensive than the production process of Champagne (in which that secondary fermentation happens in the individual bottle) and results in a significantly less expensive bottle of wine. This also affects Prosecco's flavor. Since Prosecco isn't aging on the spent yeast like Champagne, it won't have Champagne's signature yeasty, biscuity flavor. Instead, Proseccos showcase bright flavors of sweet green apple, ripe pear and fresh cream.

Here are a few of my favorites:

Mionetto Prosecco DOC Treviso Brut ($13)

If you're new to Prosecco, start here. This is light and fruity with green apple and apricot notes. Pairs perfectly with chicharrones, potato chips and anything fried.

Scarpetta Prosecco DOC Brut ($17)

I've written before about how much I like Scarpetta's sparkling rosé, but that doesn't mean you should skip their Prosecco. Look for notes of white flowers, pear skin and the faintest hint of honeydew melon.

Sommariva Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Brut ($21)

For me, this is the perfect blend of quality and price point. As I write this, I have three bottles of Sommariva Prosecco waiting for me in my wine fridge. My favorite pairing? The peppered beef from Chinese Kitchen in Little Rock.

Nino Franco Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Brut ($27)

This is both bright and sumptuous. Its flavors of white flowers and Bartlett pears are a good match for delicate foods like sushi and sashimi, where many other wines would overpower their nuances.

