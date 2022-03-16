Pulaski County transit agency, citing high fuel prices, holds off on long-term contract for diesel

Rock Region Metro will wait until oil markets settle before committing to a long-range contract to supply the Pulaski County transit agency with diesel fuel.

The price of oil surged above $100 in recent weeks as markets were rattled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United States banning Russian oil imports and delays in the potential return of Iranian oil to global markets.

The high oil prices have been felt at the pump as well with diesel markedly more expensive than regular gasoline.

In Arkansas, the average price of a gallon of diesel fuel on Tuesday was $4.82, up from $4.41 a week ago and $2.96 a year ago, according to travel club AAA. The average price for a gallon of gasoline on Tuesday was $3.885, down slightly from Monday's $3.892, AAA said. The price a year ago was $2.651.

But oil prices are off their recent highs and fuel prices likely will follow suit.

West Texas intermediate crude, the North America standard, fell 6.4% Tuesday to settle at $96.44.

Diesel fuel fleet prices are also falling.

"It was probably two weeks ago when we all saw fuel prices skyrocket," said Justin Avery, Rock Region's interim chief executive officer. "Prices have come back to a more reasonable level."

He told the agency's board Tuesday that he could lock in a contract for diesel at prices exceeding $3 a gallon, but he believes if he waits two weeks the price will go down to $2.80 per gallon.

Agency staff projects that the agency's diesel fuel usage is about 90,000 gallons for a year. At $2.80 per gallon, that supply would cost $252,000.

"I feel $2.80 is reasonable," Avery said.

Rock Region's existing contract for diesel fuel ends March 31.

For now, the agency will rely on spot contracts which can deliver 7,500 gallons of diesel, Avery said.

Rock Region has been moving to cleaner-operating buses in recent years and has a goal of eliminating diesel-powered buses by 2025.

Almost half of its fleet of nearly 60 buses run on compressed natural gas. It also is branching out to zero-emission electric buses.

A nearly $5 million competitive federal grant Rock Region won last year will allow the agency to purchase five 40-foot electric buses, which will replace five diesel buses that have exceeded their useful life. Rock Region will spend another $700,000 to install the charging infrastructure.