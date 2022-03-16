Retail growth forecast in ’22





Retail sales are expected to grow 6% to 8% this year to reach more than $4.86 trillion, an industry trade group said Tuesday.

"Consumers are ready to spend and have the resources to do so," said Matthew Shay, president and chief executive of the National Retail Federation.

In its annual forecast, the group said that 2022 retail sales will total between $4.86 trillion and $4.95 trillion, excluding car dealers, gas stations and restaurants. Online and non-store sales, which are included in the total figure, are expected to grow between 11% and 13%, or about $1.2 trillion.

The National Retail Federation presented the forecast during its second-annual State of Retail and the Consumer virtual event.

Federation staff, market analysts and retail chief executives, including Walmart U.S. Chief Executive Officer John Furner, discussed the financial health of the U.S. consumer and key shopper behavior trends during and after the pandemic.

Retail sales in 2021 grew 14% -- the highest growth rate in more than 20 years. Still, the 2022 forecast tops the 10-year growth rate of 3.7%.

"We should see durable growth this year given consumer confidence to continue this expansion, notwithstanding risks related to inflation, covid-19 and geopolitical threats," Shay said.

Jack Kleinhenz, the federation's chief economist, said the group will closely monitor these conditions creating "considerable uncertainty" this year.

"Most households have never experienced anything like this level of inflation," Kleinhenz said. He predicts inflation will continue well into 2023.

While "a roller coaster ride of incoming data" is expected in the next few months, Kleinhenz said healthy household finances and strong job and wage growth should support consumer spending this year.

Furner, who was recently elected chairman of the National Retail Federation's board of directors, said in the event's segment titled "The Path Forward" that despite all the changes the pandemic brought to retail, the industry remains consumer-focused.

Retailers' top priority "is and always will be about consumers," Furner said. And to stay customer-centric, he said, "we've got to be flexible."

"My key learning in the last two years is that flexibility is absolutely paramount to thriving as a business," Furner said. "Customers change faster than they've ever changed, changes can be unexpected, and we have to be ready for them however they want to be served."

Shay, who moderated the discussion with Furner and Sharon Leite, chief executive of The Vitamin Shoppe, asked Furner how the accelerated changes in consumer behavior drove faster innovation at Walmart Inc.

"First," Furner said, "necessity is certainly the inspiration."

"In the last two years, many of the things that we would call innovation and launch, we did quickly," he said. "We did them in a way that was a bit scrappy, and in almost every scenario, we took progress over perfection."

The company's focus now, Furner said, is meeting customer demand for products.

"The country doesn't seem to have a demand problem," Furner said. "It has a supply problem. And catching up is just incredibly challenging for every industry."

"We want to focus on demand and make sure we have a demand problem rather than a supply problem," Furner said.

In another segment of the event, on the shoppers shaping 2022 retail and policy, the panelists discussed how consumers' political views affected their shopping patterns.

Bill Knapp, a partner with public affairs firm SKDK, said a large group of consumers are politically moderate and think politics today is to partisan, with both sides unwilling to hear out the other.

These consumers "want to have fun when they shop," Knapp said. "They don't embrace the notion of perfect getting in the way of good."

On the other hand, he said, younger voters want to shop with smaller brands and with companies that share their values.

"I think politicians could learn a lot from retailers," Knapp said. "They would learn to pay attention to voters' needs."

Sucharita Kodali, vice president and principal retail analyst with research firm Forrester, said retailers "are between a rock and a hard place, because they're being asked to take a stand but they may not have the resources to back them up. And there's a chance that a small group of customers may choose not to do business with them."

"It will have consequences," Kodali said, "but it is the reality of doing business today."



