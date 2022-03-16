Rogers School Board signs contract with next superintendent

Personnel changes

The Rogers School Board on Tuesday approved the following personnel moves, effective July 1:

• Kristy Brown, principal for elementary students in the Rogers Virtual Learning program, will become principal of Westside Elementary School.

• Sarah Vanston, assistant principal at Northside Elementary School, will shift into Brown’s current position as elementary principal of the virtual program.

• Brian Anderson, assistant principal at Tucker Elementary since 2019, will be promoted to principal at Tucker.

• Brandi Brooks, interim director for early childhood education, will remain in that position permanently.

• Stephanie Schriner will be an assistant principal at Heritage High School.

• Sarah Henry, a math facilitator, will become assistant principal at Grimes Elementary School.

Source: Rogers School District

ROGERS -- It's official: The School Board has signed a contract with Jeff Perry to be the next superintendent.

The three-year contract begins July 1 and will pay Perry a base salary of $235,453 in his first year, according to a copy of the contract provided by the School District at the board's regular monthly meeting Tuesday.

Perry, 57, has been superintendent of schools in Hamblen County, Tenn., since 2017, according to his application for the Rogers job. He has been an educator for 35 years, including 18 years as a superintendent in Tennessee, Colorado and Virginia.

The board, following a national search, voted during a special meeting on March 8 to hire Perry to replace Superintendent Marlin Berry, who is retiring this summer.

Perry's contract also provides him a "car allowance" of $9,600 annually as well as a travel allowance of $3,500 annually for in-district travel related to his job. He will receive a cellphone allowance of $1,500 annually. He gets 20 days of vacation per year, the contract shows.

Rogers, with 15,600 students, is the fourth-largest school district in Arkansas. The Hamblen County district has 10,500 students.

Perry's current salary with Hamblen County is $170,000, according to his application for the Rogers job. He earned a doctorate in educational administration from Virginia Tech in 1994.

Several other administrative changes are coming to the district this summer.

Sherry Stewart, the district's longtime director of special education, is retiring, and Lewis Villines, principal of Rogers High School, is leaving for an assistant superintendent's position with the Harrison School District, said Roger Hill, assistant superintendent for human resources. The district is working on filling both positions. Villines has been principal since 2016; he was an assistant principal at Rogers High for three years before that.

Stewart has done "an outstanding job" with the special education department, Berry said.

In other business at Tuesday's meeting, the board voted unanimously to move forward with building its 17th elementary school with Flintco as the construction management firm.

The school will be built at North Second Street and Stratton Road, just west of the municipal airport. The plan is to open the school in August 2024. It will be about 80,000 square feet, said Charles Lee, assistant superintendent.

The district has worked with Flintco to accomplish its most recent facility projects, including high school athletic facilities, Fairview Elementary School and Darr Elementary School.