Russian fined for live-TV protest

NEW YORK -- A Russian state television employee who interrupted a live news program by protesting against the war with Ukraine was ordered to pay a fine by a Russian court Tuesday.

Marina Ovsyannikova, an employee of Russia's state-run Channel One, walked into the studio during Monday evening's news show with a poster saying "no war" and "Russians against the war."

In a video recorded before her action, Ovsyannikova said that her father is Ukrainian and her mother is Russian. She said that "Russia is the aggressor country and one person, [Russian President] Vladimir Putin, solely bears responsibility for that aggression," and she urged Russians to join anti-war protests.

Ovsyannikova spent the night in police custody. On Tuesday, Moscow's Ostankino District Court ordered Ovsyannikova to pay a fine of about $270 on charges of organizing unsanctioned actions for her call to take part in demonstrations against the war.

The Investigative Committee, Russia's top state investigative agency, is also conducting a probe against Ovsyannikova on charges of publicly spreading false information about the Russian military -- new punitive legislation adopted a day after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. If convicted of that charge, she could face up to 15 years in prison.

Speaking in a video address early Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised Ovsyannikova for her courage.

Asked about Ovsyannikova's action, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described her move as "hooliganism," noting that interference with a live broadcast is a serious offense.

The Russian government has taken a sweeping effort to cut independent sources of information about the war, imposing blocks on the BBC Russian service, the U.S. government-funded Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and Latvia-based website Meduza.

Russia has also blocked Twitter and Facebook and outlawed Instagram, labelling it "extremist."