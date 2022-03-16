S. Koreans record deadliest covid day

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea had its deadliest day yet of the pandemic on Tuesday, with 293 deaths reported in the latest 24 hours, as the country grapples with a record surge in coronavirus infections driven by the fast-moving omicron variant.

The 1,196 virus patients in serious or critical conditions were also a new high. Health officials said the country's medical response remains stable following efforts to expand resources, with more than 30% of intensive care units designated for covid-19 treatment still available. But the strain on the hospital system is expected to increase in coming weeks, considering the time lags between infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

"We anticipate the number of [serious or critical cases] to grow to around 2,000. We are preparing our medical response for that," senior Health Ministry official Park Hyang said during a briefing.

South Korea has reported a daily average of around 337,000 new cases in the past seven days, including 362,283 on Tuesday. The country's caseload is now over 7.2 million, with 6.4 million added since February.

Park said because of high vaccination rates, the country has so far weathered the omicron surge with lower levels of fatalities than what was seen in the United States and Europe. More than 62% of South Koreans have received booster shots.

The country so far has 17.6 covid-19 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The omicron variant has forced South Korea to abandon a stringent covid-19 response based on mass laboratory tests, aggressive contact tracing and quarantines to focus limited medical resources on priority groups, including people 60 and older and those with preexisting medical conditions.

Health officials have recently significantly eased quarantine restrictions and border controls and stopped requiring adults to show proof of vaccination or negative tests when entering potentially crowded spaces so more public and health workers could respond to rapidly expanding at-home treatments.

The country has also reshaped its testing regime to be centered around rapid antigen tests, despite concerns over their accuracy, to save laboratory tests mostly for high-risk groups. More than 1.6 million virus carriers with mild or moderate symptoms have been asked to isolate at home to save hospital space, the health agency said.

The country will also begin a vaccine rollout for children between the ages of 5 and 11 later this month.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities on Tuesday tightened anti-virus controls at ports, raising the risk of trade disruptions after some auto and electronics factories shut down as the government fights coronavirus outbreaks.

China's case numbers are low compared with other major countries. But authorities are enforcing a "zero tolerance" strategy that aims to keep out the virus. It has temporarily shut down major cities to find every infected person.

The restrictions come at a time when the global economy is under pressure from Russia's war on Ukraine, surging oil prices and weak consumer demand. There was no sign of major disruption, but port operators announced curbs on face-to-face contact with shippers and sailors.

The agency that manages the Shanghai port closed windows where customers submit documents and said that function would go online. It gave no indication cargo-handling or other operations were affected.

The number of new cases reported Tuesday on the Chinese mainland more than doubled to 3,507. Nearly 90% were in Jilin province, where Changchun is located, with 3,076 cases.

Hong Kong, which reports separately, had 26,908 cases on Monday.

Information for this article was contributed Kim Tong-Hyung, Joe Mcdonald, Chen Si and Yu Bing of The Associated Press.