Sherwood woman dies in rollover accident on I-30

A single-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning on Interstate 30 in North Little Rock killed one person and left two injured, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Maurishia Brewer, 28, of Sherwood was driving a 2000 Jeep westbound on I-30 near Curtis Sykes Drive shortly after 9:30 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and ran off the left side of the roadway.

The Jeep flipped over multiple times, rolling up an embankment before coming to a rest in the eastbound lanes of I-30.

Brewer and two passengers -- Marshae Brewer, 25, also of Sherwood, and a minor whose age was not known -- were ejected from the vehicle during the crash and hurt. Marshae Brewer died of her injuries.

It was raining and the road was wet at the time of the crash, a state trooper investigating the wreck wrote in the report.