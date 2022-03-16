2 Razorback signees selected to play in Jordan Brand Classic

Arkansas basketball signees Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh have been selected to play in the prestigious Jordan Brand Classic on April 15 in Las Vegas.

Smith is the No. 3 shooting guard and No. 6 overall prospect in the nation, while Walsh is the No. 4 small forward and No. 10 overall recruit, according to ESPN. Both are listed as 5-star recruits.

Smith, 6-5, 185 pounds, led North Little Rock with 25 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists last Thursday in a 65-47 victory over Bentonville in the Class 6A state championship game in Hot Springs.

He has also been invited to play in the McDonald’s All-American game on March 29 and the Iverson Classic on April 30.

Walsh, 6-7, 200, will lead Branson (Mo.) Link Academy to the GEICO Nationals on March 31-April 2 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. The Lions are 32-1 and ranked No. 1 in Missouri.

Arkansas is one of seven schools to have two or more players picked to play in the Jordan Brand Classic.

Oregon signee Kel’el Ware has also been selected to play in the event. Ware was a teammate of Smith's at North Little Rock.



