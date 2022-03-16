VOLLEYBALL

ASU names Gerwig as coach

Brian Gerwig, who worked under former Arkansas State Coach David Rehr in 2017 and 2018, will now return to Jonesboro as ASU's ninth head coach.

Gerwig followed Rehr to Houston in 2019, and the Cougars finished last season with a 25-7 record, going 15-5 in league play -- good for second in the American Athletic Conference.

"It was clear from the start that Brian owns an excellent history of coaching success. He elevated himself to the top of our six tremendous finalists," Athletic Director Tom Bowen wrote in a statement. "Not only did he demonstrate strong leadership capabilities and an outstanding knowledge of the game, he presented a great vision for our volleyball program and student-athletes."

Houston never finished lower than fourth in Gerwig's three seasons In his two seasons with the Red Wolves, ASU reached at least the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

"I want to thank Tom Bowen ... and the rest of the hiring committee for believing in my vision and entrusting me with this program," Gerwig wrote in a statement. "From my first phone call with Tom, I knew that this athletic department was a perfect fit for me."

Gerwig will be introduced at a news conference at 11 a.m. today at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

BASKETBALL

Omier announces return

In a Monday afternoon Twitter post, reigning Sun Belt Conference men's basketball Player of the Year Norchad Omier announced he'll play a third season with the Red Wolves.

"Can't wait for next season to go at it with my guys," Omier wrote in part. "The work has already started."

Omier, who was also named to the NABC All-District first team Tuesday, averaged 17.9 points and 12.2 rebounds per game while shooting 63.2% from the field. The Nicaraguan forward had drawn interest from "multiple" NBA teams, according to ASU Coach Mike Balado, but Omier's return means the Red Wolves could bring back as many as four starters in Omier, Desi Sills, Caleb Fields and Keyon Wesley.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

SOFTBALL

Gammill, Haff earn SEC honors

University of Arkansas sophomore Hannah Gammill and senior Mary Haff were honored Tuesday as the SEC's Player and co-Pitcher of the Week, respectively.

Gammill was named the SEC Player of the Week, while Haff earned SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week award.

Gammill, a sophomore, went 6 for 6 with 3 home runs, a double, scored 8 runs and drove in 7 in 3 games over the weekend in Virginia. She also drew two walks and was hit by a pitch four times as the No. 10 Razorbacks (17-4) went 3-0 during the James Madison Dukes Classic at Harrisonburg, Va.

Haff, who shared the league honor with Mississippi State's Annie Willis, pitched Arkansas' first solo seven-inning perfect game during a 6-0 win over Maryland on Friday.

Haff (6-2) sat down all 21 hitters she faced, striking out 14. It was also her third no-hitter as a Razorback, but first to go seven innings. She now has a streak 27 consecutive batters retired.

The 14-strikeout performance was her 14th career game of 10 or more strikeouts, which ties Katy Henry for the most in school history.

Haff also picked up the win in relief against Liberty on Thursday. She allowed a home run to the first batter she faced, then retired six in a row to close out the game.

-- Paul Boyd

SAU's Miller, ATU's Lasey tabbed

Southern Arkansas University outfielder Jade Miller and Arkansas Tech University right-hander Shannon Lasey were named the Great American Conference's Player and co-Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday.

In five games this past week, Miller went 12 for 18 (.667) with 2 home runs, 9 runs scored and 8 RBI. Miller leads the team with eight home runs this season, which puts her second in the conference. For the season, Miller is hitting .429 with a GAC-leading 42 hits and a 1.185 OPS. Her 24 runs scored and 21 RBI both lead the team, with her runs scored total putting her fourth in the conference. She has struck out just seven times in 98 at-bats this season.

Lasey, who earned the conference honor for the second time this season, went 3-0 with a 0.54 ERA last week as the Golden Suns went 4-1 against Harding University and the University of Arkansas-Monticello. She allowed 1 run on 6 hits with 13 strikeouts in her 13 innings of work while holding opposing batters to a .133 average.

FOOTBALL

UAPB adds to coaching staff

University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff Coach Doc Gamble announced Tuesday the hiring of Jake Bahr as the Golden Lions' new linebackers coach.

Bahr spent the past four seasons at Connecticut, where he started as a defensive graduate assistant in 2018 and was the Huskies' linebackers coach last season. He helped lead linebacker Jackson Mitchell to a No. 11 finish in the Football Bowl Subdivision in total tackles (120 total, 10 per game).

Before joining the Huskies, Bahr spent two seasons at Texas Lutheran University, where he coached the defensive line and worked with special teams. Bahr was an all-conference linebacker for Texas Lutheran, where he helped the Bulldogs win three consecutive conference championships in 2013-15.

GOLF

UALR women finish sixth

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock women's team shot a 7-over 295 on Tuesday to finish in sixth place with an 18-over 882 total in the Jackrabbit Invitational at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nev.

Middle Tennessee won the team title after shooting a 283 on Tuesday to finish at even-par 864. South Dakota State (867) finished second, followed by Missouri State (871), Rutgers (872) and Oklahoma City University (878).

Agatha Alesson fired a 1-over 73 in Tuesday's final round to finish in 15th place individually with a 2-over 218 total, which set a new UALR career-low score for a tournament. It's her second top-20 finish of the season and sixth of her career. Katja Mueller shot a 3-over 75 on Tuesday and finished in a tie for 20th place at 5-over 221.

HSU men 4th, SAU finishes 13th

The Henderson State University men shot a 296 total as a team Tuesday, finishing with an 878 score that was good enough for fourth place at the Oak Tree Invitational at Oak Tree Golf Club in Edmond, Okla.

Oklahoma Christian shot an 862 total as a team to win the event, followed by Cameron (875) and Central Missouri (876). Southern Arkansas University shot a 312 in the final round for a 927 total and finished in 13th place out of 14 teams.

Henderson State's Mitchell Ford shot a 2-over 74 in the final round to finish with a 215 total. That tied him for fourth place individually with SAU's Roman Timmerman, who also shot a 74 on Tuesday. HSU's Nick Shapiro shot an even-par 72 on Tuesday, finishing with a 217 total that put him in a tie for eighth place individually.

-- Democrat-Gazete Press Services